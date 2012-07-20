Olympics-Britain's women hold experienced Sweden in first match

| MIDDLESBROUGH, England, July 20
MIDDLESBROUGH, England, July 20 Britain's
women's soccer team, who take part in the first event of the
Olympic Games when they play New Zealand in Cardiff next
Wednesday, drew 0-0 with Sweden in their first official match at
the Riverside Stadium on Friday.
The game, the first half of a double-header with the men's
Olympic team due to play Brazil later, was full of fine
technical play from two evenly matched teams making their final
preparations in a low-key encounter before the start of the
soccer tournament next week.
The British team, whose only other match was a behind closed
doors training game which ended in a 3-1 win over South Africa
this month, came closest to a goal when Rachel Yankey, making
her 120th appearance for England as a second half substitute,
hit a post with a well-taken left-foot shot after 70 minutes.
Sweden, who finished third in last year's women's World Cup
and are fourth in FIFA's world rankings threatened several times
and Sofia Jakobsson, who plays professionally in Russia, wasted
a good scoring chance just before halftime. Caroline Seger,
winning her 93rd cap for Sweden, had her side's two best scoring
chances, but failed to take either.
The two sets of players will be seeing plenty of each other
over the next few weeks, whether they meet in the later stages
of the Games or not as they are sharing the same accomodation
block in the Olympic Village.
Britain, taking part in the Olympics for the first time,
face Cameroon and gold medal favourites Brazil in their opening
group matches, while Sweden are grouped with world champions
Japan, Canada and South Africa, their first opponents in
Coventry next Wednesday.
The soccer tournament traditionally starts before the
opening ceremony to accommodate the competition programme which
features 16 men's teams and 12 womens.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)