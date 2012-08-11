UPDATE 2-Olympics-S.Korean told to miss soccer medal ceremony

(recasts after ceremony, adds FIFA comment)
By Avril Ormsby and Mike Collett
LONDON A South Korean soccer player, who was
photographed apparently carrying a political message about a
territorial dispute with Japan after their Olympic bronze play
off, adhered to official advice on Saturday and stayed away from
the medal ceremony.
Midfielder Park Jong-woo was due to have picked up a bronze
medal during a ceremony at Wembley, but he could not be seen on
the podium alongside his teammates, and his name was not
announced over the public address system.
The 23-year-old midfielder had been pictured the day before
seeming to hold up a sign which read "Dokdo is our territory"
following his team's 2-0 victory over Asian rivals Japan.
The incident risked inflaming an already tense political
situation between the two countries over the islands which are
known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, and which
lie equidistant from the two nations.
On Saturday, Japan said it would take the territorial
dispute to the International Court of Justice, after South
Korean President Lee Myung-bak made a surprise visit to the
islands this week.
After the visit, Japan recalled its ambassador to South
Korea.
"We have opened an inquiry and have asked the NOC (National
Olympic Committee) of the Republic of Korea for an explanation,"
the International Olympic Committee said in a statement on
Saturday.
It called on South Korea's National Olympic Committee to
take swift action and had urged the player not to attend the
ceremony.
FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against him, who
has until August 16 to respond, the international soccer
governing body said in a statement.
NO POLITICS
South Korean NOC chief of staff John Moon told Reuters
before the ceremony: "We just heard about what happened
yesterday, we are looking into this incident but we are taking
it very seriously.
"According to the IOC rules politics has no place in sport."
An official for the Japanese NOC said he was unaware of the
incident.
It is believed the sign was shown long after the game had
finished, in which South Korea won their first Olympic soccer
medal.
The photographs swiftly spread on Twitter after being
published by a Korean news agency.
Played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in front of
56,000 sports fans, it had been a fiercely contested match
during which seven yellow cards were shown, four for the Koreans
and three for Japan.
The disputed islands are believed to contain frozen natural
gas deposits potentially worth billions of dollars.
Lee became the first South Korean leader to make the trip to
the islands, which have been a persistent irritant in relations
between the two countries.
Officials in South Korea said Friday's visit was meant to
highlight the islands' importance as a natural reserve and was
not aimed at stirring up trouble.
(Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo and; Karolos Grohmann,
editing by Matt Falloon)