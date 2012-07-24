Olympics-Soccer-Brazil's goalkeeper out of London Games with injury

LONDON, July 24 Brazil's goalkeeper Rafael
Cabral has been withdrawn from their Olympic Games squad with an
injury to his right elbow, the Brazilian Football Confederation
(CBF) reported on Tuesday.
A scan showed the Santos keeper's elbow was badly bruised
during practice on Monday and he would not recover in time to
take part in the men's soccer tournament at the London Games,
team doctor Jose Luis Runco said.
Fiorentina's goalkeeper Neto will replace Cabral in the
first team, while 19-year-old Gabrial, from AC Milan, will be
the substitute.
Coach Mano Menezes will call up a replacement, the CBF said
on their official website (www.cbf.com.br).
Favourites Brazil kick off against Egypt in Group C on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by
Greg Stutchbury)