PREVIEW-Olympics-Soccer-Brazil's time to shine, says Ronaldo

| LONDON, July 12
LONDON, July 12 Despite a glorious past that
includes five World Cup triumphs, Brazil have never struck gold
in the Olympics and former striker Ronaldo thinks it is now
their time to shine.
The Olympic soccer tournament will feature some of the
world's top names with Brazil, world champions Spain, the old
Olympic kings from Uruguay and a rare appearance from host
nation Britain, all in with a chance of glory.
Among the leading individuals involved in the men's
competition are Brazilians Neymar, Hulk, Thiago Silva and
Alexandre Pato, Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Spain's Juan Mata and
Jordi Alba, who both scored in their victory over Italy in the
final of Euro 2012.
Brazil, naturally, are among the contenders and will attempt
to overcome their Olympic nemesis by winning the gold medal for
the first time at their 13th attempt since they first competed
in 1952.
Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo, a World Cup winner in 2002
and an Olympic bronze medalist in 1996, told Reuters it was
Brazil's time to win gold.
"There is no real reason why we fail at the Olympics, which
we take very seriously," he said.
"In some way these are already a successful Games for us
because Argentina (winners in 2004 and 2008) were eliminated in
the qualifiers and cannot defend their title so now would be
perfect if we became champions in their place."
Brazil face Egypt, Belarus and New Zealand in their opening
group.
As in the men's competition, Brazil's women are going for a
first Olympic gold and Marta, world player of the year five
times, will lead their assault at London 2012.
Brazil's women face Cameroon, New Zealand and Britain in
their group games.
The two competitions, comprising 16 men's teams and 12
women's, are among the most complex on the programme with the
women starting with six matches on July 25, two days before the
Games' official opening. The men start with eight matches the
following day.
The first event of the entire London Games is the women's
match between Britain and New Zealand on July 25 at Cardiff's
Millennium Stadium.
That is one of six venues being used in England, Scotland
and Wales along with Old Trafford, Hampden Park, St James' Park,
City of Coventry, and Wembley which stages both finals.
While the women's competition will briefly hold the
limelight on July 25, most of the attention will be on the men,
whose competition is restricted to players aged under 23, plus
three over-age players.
Britain also have hopes of gold - which would be its first
since 1912.
David Beckham, who hails from East London and was
instrumental in helping London win the Olympics, was left out of
the Britain squad, but his old Manchester United team mate,
Welshman Ryan Giggs, has been included.
The 38-year-old has won more honours in England than any
other player.
The relationship between British football and the Olympic
Games is so convoluted and politically charged - this is their
first finals since 1960 - that even though they are hosts, there
was a doubt they would compete.
The problem revolves around independent status issues with
FIFA that concern Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland so
whether this Olympic return is a one-off or not remains to be
seen. Their group matches are against Senegal, United Arab
Emirates and Uruguay.
Uruguay are also returning after a long absence. Their
victories in Paris 1924 and Amsterdam 1928, the last time they
competed, galvanized FIFA into organising the first World Cup in
Uruguay in 1930.
Today's team knocked out champions Argentina in the
qualifiers and, led in attack by Suarez of Liverpool and Edinson
Cavani of Napoli, the "celeste" will be looking to add the
Olympic title to the Copa America they won last year.
Spain, Olympic champions on home soil in 1992 and fresh from
their Euro triumph, are contenders again, while teams that could
make an impact from Africa, following Cameroon's success in
2000, include Senegal, despite the absence of Newcastle United
strikers Demba Ba and Papis Demba Cisse.
The favourites in the women's competition are the United
States.
Since women's football was introduced in 1996, the U.S have
won three of the four golds and beaten Brazil in the last two
finals.
Japan, fourth in 2008, are also in contention while North
Korea, banned from the next women's World Cup because of doping
offences, will be hoping to make an impact too.
