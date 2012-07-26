EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-North Koreans "angry" at flag mix-up

(Adds details, context)
By Vincent Fribault
LONDON, July 26 North Korea's representative at
the International Olympic Committee expressed anger and
frustration on Thursday at a diplomatic blunder that marred the
opening day of the women's Olympic football tournament.
Hours after the tournament got the sporting action underway
on Wednesday, the North Korean women's soccer team walked off
the field of play after the flag of long-time rival South Korea
was mistakenly displayed on stadium video
screens.
"Of course the people are angry," North Korea's IOC member
Ung Chang told Reuters Television in London.
"If your athlete got a gold medal and put the flag probably
of some other country, what happens?"
North and South Korea are divided by the world's most
militarised border and remain technically at war after an
armistice stopped the Korean conflict in 1953.
The world's most reclusive state, North Korea has few
friends in the world beside China, its backer in the Korean War,
and is locked in a stand-off with the West over its nuclear
weapons programme.
Its relations with its much more prosperous neighbour to the
south have vacillated over the decades.
The blunder heaps extra attention on next week's sporting
line-up when the men's table tennis tournament pitches 11th
seeded North Korea versus second seeds South Korea in the men's
team event.
Chang said he had asked for a system to be put in place to
prevent further problems.
"It's a very, very essential protocol obligation," he said.
Earlier, the president of the IOC said the mix-up was the
result of a "simple human mistake" and that corrective action
had already been taken by the London Organising Committee of the
Olympic Games.
But with one day left to go before the Olympics officially
open, the incident adds another headache for the Games'
embattled organisers, already under fire over security,
transport and ticketing problems.
(Writing by William James and Sonya Hepinstall/editing by Alan
Baldwin)