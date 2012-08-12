REVIEW-Olympics-Soccer-Record crowds silence critics

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 If London 2012 proved one thing
it is that the debate about whether soccer should be part of the
Olympic Games is over for good.
Record crowds of more than two million people around Britain
voted overwhelmingly in favour and, with the next Olympic Games
in soccer-obsessed Brazil in 2016, the thorny old question is
simply no longer on the agenda.
An outstanding men's competition, played in a great Olympian
spirit, ended with a 2-1 upset win for Mexico over Brazil in
Saturday's final at Wembley, while a hugely supported women's
tournament resulted in a third successive gold for the United
States, who beat Japan by the same score in their final.
The two tournaments captivated fans in six venues across the
country, smashing attendance records set in Beijing four years
ago.
Purists argue that as the Olympics is all about sport at the
highest level, then soccer, and particularly the men's event,
has no place as it is essentially an under-23 competition with
three overage players allowed.
The point they miss, however, is that the Olympics are not
simply about having the best competing, but about striving to be
the fastest, highest or strongest, which is what young players
from unlikely soccer outposts such as Gabon, Honduras and North
Korea are doing.
Soccer also brings millions into the coffers of the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the local organising
committee (LOCOG).
A total of 2.18 million people attended the 58 games across
the two tournaments, compared to the previous record of 2.13
million in 2008 - with the men's final crowd of 86,162 the
biggest for any event at the London Games.
The crowd for the women's final was 80,203, the largest ever
to watch a women's Olympic match and a record for a women's
match in Europe. The women's teams have no age restrictions.
SPECIAL MOMENT
The moment that suggested something special was afoot was
when the crowd number was announced for the relatively low-key
men's group-stage match between Gabon and South Korea at
Wembley. It was 76,927.
Brazil were hot favourites to finally end their 60-year
search for Olympic gold, boasting a wonderfully talented young
team including their poster boy Neymar, Oscar, who has just
moved to Chelsea, Rafael of Manchester United and Leandro Damiao
of Internacional in Brazil, the tournament's top scorer with six
goals.
Mexico, who have made huge advances in youth and age-group
soccer in recent years, proved too strong in the final, however.
With most of their squad still playing at home, Mexico came
though the group stage without conceding a goal, beat Senegal
4-2 after extra time in a thrilling quarter-final, then saw off
Japan 3-1 with another fine display in the semi-finals.
Their victory over Brazil prompted huge celebrations back
home and showed they could be a real threat in the World Cup in
Brazil in two years' time.
For the first time in 52 years, overcoming long and
complicated political infighting between its constituent parts,
Britain took part in the men's competition and reached the
quarter-finals where the team lost to South Korea on penalties,
the same stage at which the women's team went out to Canada.
The Canadian women then faced the United States in the best
match of either competition, losing 4-3 in extra time to the
U.S. in their semi-final in Manchester.
The two competitions were played in great sporting spirit.
If these Olympics could leave a legacy it would be that players
adopt those same values in domestic games.
