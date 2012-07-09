Olympics-Shaqiri, Xhaka excluded from Swiss soccer squad

BERNE, July 9 Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka,
Switzerland's two top young players, will both miss out on the
London Olympics to concentrate on pre-season training with their
new Bundesliga clubs.
Both players were missing from the final 18-man squad named
on Monday.
Although FIFA has ordered clubs to release all under-23
players who are selected for the event, Shaqiri last week said
his priority was to win a place in the Bayern Munich starting
line-up and he would prefer to stay with his club.
The Swiss Football Federation (SFV) had initially said that
Xhaka, a cultured midfielder, would take part in the Games.
But on Sunday, Xhaka's club Borussia Moenchengladbach said
they had agreed with the SFV that the player would stay with
them to prepare for a Champions League qualifying tie in late
August.
He has been replaced in the squad by FC Zurich's Oliver
Buff.
Xhaka and Shaqiri were both instrumental in helping FC Basel
reach the last 16 of the Champions League last season,
eliminating Manchester United in the process.
Switzerland were also thwarted in their hopes of fielding
Valon Behrami as one of three permitted overage players after
Fiorentina declined to release him.
Xavier Hochstrasser was included instead.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Diego Benaglio (VfL Wolfsburg), Benjamin
Siegrist (Aston Villa)
Defenders: Francois Affolter (Werder Bremen), Fabio Deprela
(Brescia), Timm Klose (Nuremberg), Michel Morganella (Palermo),
Ricardo Rodriguez (VfL Wolfsburg), Fabian Schaer (FC Basel)
Midfielders: Amir Abrashi (Grasshoppers) Oliver Buff (FC
Zurich), Fabian Frei (FC Basel), Xavier Hochstrasser (FC
Lucerne), Pajtim Kasami (Fulham), Alain Wiss (FC Lucerne)
Forwards: Josip Drmic (FC Zurich), Innocent Emeghara
(Lorient), Admir Menmedi (Dinamo Kiev), Steven Zuber
(Grasshoppers)
