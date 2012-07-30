Olympics-No security concern over lost Wembley keys - police

LONDON, July 30 Police lost a set of keys at
Wembley Stadium last week but there are no security concerns in
relation to the London Olympic soccer venue, officials said on
Monday.
"On the morning of Tuesday, 24 July officers on the Olympic
policing operation at Wembley Stadium reported that internal
security keys, being used by them as part of searches, were
missing," Scotland Yard said in a statement.
"Officers attended the venue to assist in a search for the
missing items but nothing was found. There is absolutely no
security concern in relation to the stadium as measures were
taken immediately to secure all key areas of the venue."
Hosts Britain beat the United Arab Emirates 3-1 at Wembley
on Sunday to go top of Group A with four points from two
matches.
Wales midfielder Ryan Giggs, at 38 years and 243 days,
became the oldest man to appear in the Olympic soccer
competition and marked the occasion by grabbing the first goal.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)