RPT-Olympics-Soccer-France and U.S. reach women's semi-finals

By Mike Collett

LONDON Aug 3 France came from behind to beat Sweden 2-1 and defending champions United States had a relatively straight-forward 2-0 win over New Zealand to reach the semi-finals of the women's Olympic soccer competition on Friday.

The two other quarter-finals were being played later with the United States facing the winner of the Britain-Canada game while France will meet either Brazil or world champions Japan in their last four clash.

France, playing in the Olympics for the first time, avenged last year's defeat by Sweden in the third place playoff at the World Cup with two goals from set-pieces from Laura Georges and Wendie Renard at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

They cancelled out Nilla Fischer's 18th minute header for the Swedes, strong favourites for a medal before the tournament started.

Georges equalised after 29 minutes with a header when Swedish keeper Hedvig Lindahl palmed Louisa Necib's corner straight to Georges who scored.

Their second came after 39 minutes when Sweden failed to clear a free kick and the ball fell to Renard who cracked the ball in.

France coach Bruno Bini told reporters: "We played some great creative football, it was perfect. We scared their defence at corners with Wendie and Laura being so strong. We didn't buckle against a really strong Swedish team either."

Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby said: "I am totally lost. I am extremely disappointed as we came into the tournament with the aim of getting to the semi-finals and we could not do that."

Goals in each half from Abby Wambach and Sydney Leroux gave three-times Olympic champions the U.S. their win over New Zealand at St.James' Park in Newcastle.

Wambach put the U.S. ahead in the 27th minute, sliding in at the back post to convert a superb pass from Alex Morgan for her fourth goal in as many games at the tournament.

The U.S. were well in charge of the game but it was not until three minutes from the end that they made sure of victory when substitute Leroux showed her pace and strength, bursting into the area and firing home. (Reporting by Mike Collett and Simon Evans in Miami, editing by Mark Meadows)