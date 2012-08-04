Olympics-Soccer-Mexico win thriller to set up Japan semi-final

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 4 Mexico will play Japan in the
semi-finals of the men's Olympic soccer after beating Senegal
4-2 after extra time in a thrilling quarter-final that delighted
a crowd of almost 82,000 at Wembley on Saturday.
Mexico, 2-0 up midway through the second half, were pegged
back to 2-2 by the African debutants before Giovani Dos Santos
put them back in front after 98 minutes when he pounced on an
error by Papa Gueye to fire home for his third goal of the
tournament.
Substitute Hector Herrera made it 4-2 after 109 minutes when
he headed home following some more loose defending to put Mexico
into the last four for the first time since they hosted the
Olympics in 1968.
Japan also made it through to the last four for the first
time since they beat Mexico in the bronze medal match in 1968
after keeping a fourth consecutive clean sheet with a 3-0 win
over Egypt.
The north African side were reduced to 10 men in the 41st
minute at Old Trafford in Manchester, where 70,000 fans turned
up for the often maligned men's Olympic soccer tournament.
The other two semi-finalists will be known later on Saturday
after gold medal favourites Brazil face Honduras in Newcastle
(1600 GMT) and hosts Britain play South Korea in Cardiff (1830
GMT).
The Japan-Mexico semi-final will be at Wembley on Tuesday
with the other game at Old Trafford on the same night.
MEXICO CRUISING
With just over an hour played Mexico appeared to be on their
way to the last four when they led 2-0 after going ahead early
when lanky, shaven-headed Jose Enriquez flicked home a free kick
from Dos Santos after 10 minutes.
They doubled their lead after 63 minutes when Javier Aquino
pounced on a loose ball in the area and rifled it home.
Senegal, so impressive in the group stage, were never out of
contention though and after plenty of chances of their own
pulled one back when Moussa Konate headed home a Pape Souare
cross after 69 minutes.
It was Senegal's fifth goal of the tournament and he had
scored all five.
But seven minutes later substitute Ibrahima Balde joined him
on the scoresheet when he thundered in an unstoppable header
from a Souare corner to pull Senegal level.
Both goalkeepers - Jose Corona of Mexico and Ousmane Mane of
Senegal - made some outstanding saves to delight a hugely
appreciative crowd of 81,855 as the game flowed from end to end
throughout two superb hours of entertaining soccer.
JAPAN THROUGH
In the first match of the day Kensuke Nagai put Japan ahead
after 14 minutes at Old Trafford and they wrapped the game up in
the last 12 minutes with headers from Maya Yoshida and Yuki
Otsu.
They took full advantage after defender Saad Saadeldin was
sent off in the 41st minute for a professional foul on Manabu
Saito.
Japan, whose world champion women's team have also reached
the semis in their competition, went ahead when Nagai took
advantage of a mix-up between Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Elshenawi
and his defence to pounce for his second goal of the tournament.
