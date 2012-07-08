Olympics-Belhanda and Taarabt left out of Morocco soccer squad

July 8 Montpellier's Younes Belhanda has been
ruled out of Morocco's soccer team for the London Olympics with
injury while Queen's Park Rangers midfielder Adel Taarabt was
not included in the 18-man squad named on Sunday.
Midfielder Belhanda, a leading figure as Montpellier won
their first French league title in May, has an ankle injury.
Houcine Kharjah of Italian club Fiorentina, who captained
Morocco's senior side at the African Nations Cup finals this
year, was one of two over-age players included in the under-23
squad by coach Pim Verbeek.
The other was forward Nordine Amrabat, the Royal Moroccan
Football Federation said. A maximum of three over-age players
are allowed in the squad but Verbeek declined to pick another.
Defender Abdelhamid El Kaoutari from Montpellier and
German-born goalkeeper Mohamed Amsif also competed at January's
Nations Cup, where Morocco were disappointingly eliminated in
the first round.
Morocco's under-23 side will prepare in the Netherlands from
next week for the tournament.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohamed Amsif (FC Augsburg), Yassine Bounou
(Atletico Madrid)
Defenders: Mohamed Aberhoune (MA Tetouan), Zakarya Bergdich
(Racing Lens), Abdelhamid El Kaoutari (Montpellier), Zouhair
Feddal (Espanyol), Yacine Jebbour (Stade Rennes), Abdelatif
Noussair (FUS Rabat)
Midfielders: Abdelaziz Barrada (Getafe), Omar El Kaddouri
(Brescia), Driss Fettouhi (Istres), Rayane Frikech (Angers),
Houcine Kharja (Fiorentina), Imad Najah (PSV Eindhoven)
Forwards: Nordine Amrabat (Kayerispor), Soufiane Bidaoui
(Lierse), Soufian El Hassnaoui (De Graafschap), Zakarya Labyad
(Sporting Lisbon)
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Addis Ababa; Editing By Alison
Wildey)