Olympics-West Ham's Diame included in Senegal soccer squad

July 7 West Ham United signing Mohamed Diame has
been included in Senegal's Olympic squad and will miss his
club's final preparations for their return to the English
Premier League next month.
Midfielder Diame, signed from Wigan Athletic, is one of
three over-age players in the 18-man squad announced by the
Senegal Football Federation on Saturday.
The Newcastle United pair of Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse were
omitted after talks between the federation and their club
manager Alan Pardew, the Senegalese news agency APS said.
Included in the squad is teenage Everton striker Magaye
Gueye, who previously represented France at youth level but has
switched his nationality with FIFA approval.
The Olympic tournament, which starts on July 26, is played
at under-23 level.
Senegal are in Group A with hosts Britain, Uruguay and the
United Arab Emirates.
