Olympics-Social media will kill off armchair sports fans - study

LONDON, July 24 The explosion of social
networking has changed sport for fans and athletes with experts
predicting the greater interaction will mean the demise of
passive armchair sports fans by the 2020 Olympics.
The London Olympics have been dubbed the first "social media
Games" with sports fans and athletes heavy users of Facebook,
Twitter and the video-sharing site YouTube to talk about events
as they happen and show them immediately.
Sebastian Coe, Olympic gold medallist and chairman of the
London organising committee, LOCOG, said people will no longer
passively consume the Games from their armchairs.
"They are part of the action. They can comment on content,
interact with the athletes, create and publish their own
content," he said in a study on the future of technology and
sport by Atos, an Olympic sponsor which provides the IT
operations for the Games.
"Never before has there been such a channel to interact with
the world, especially with young people," he added, stressing
the importance of the younger generation's interest in the
Olympics.
The change has happened fast, he said, which has wide
reaching implications for the commercialisation of sport and how
companies target fans. At the time of the 2000 Games in Sydney
few people had fast Internet connections. In Athens in 2004, not
many people had smartphones.
At the Beijing Olympics in 2008 there were 100 million
people using Facebook but that figure has soared to about 900
million. Twitter was new in 2008 but now has more than 500
million users who send about 400 million tweets daily with
sports news regularly broken on the micro-blogging network.
Gilles Grapinet, head of Atos' Global Functions, said social
media was already playing an unprecedented role in how
information is disseminated from the 2012 Olympics and how the
global sports conversation is driven during July and August.
Looking forward to 2020, he said there were two technology
trends that would converge and totally change the way people
watched sport at home - social media and direct gaming.
"The guy sitting calming with a beer, or a diet coke, with
some peanuts and watching alone - this armchair fan will die,"
Grapinet told reporters at the launch of Atos' study.
He said in the past spectators at home might shout their
advice or comments at the television but many people now used
two screens for sport - one to watch the action and the other to
talk to people or see what was being said about the event.
By 2020 he predicted this would become more interactive with
spectators able to jump into the action themselves, replaying a
missed putt or goal themselves, or putting themselves in the
shoes of a player receiving a ball or preparing for a race.
"This spectator will make and publish his own content and
share it with other people," said Grapinet.
The study predicted that social media would not only change
the way people watch sport but also planning at stadiums, where
wireless capacity would be needed, the scouting process to spot
young talent, and interaction between athletes and coaches.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Patrick Johnston)