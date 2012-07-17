INTERVIEW-Olympics-Somali to shed tear for slain predecessor

| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Somalia's Olympic chief will
find it impossible to choke back the tears at next week's
opening ceremony for the London 2012 Games.
"“We will be remembering our fallen comrades," said Duran
Farah, whose predecessor Aden Yabarow Wiish was killed along
with at least five other people in April when a female suicide
bomber blew herself up at a ceremony at Mogadishu's national
theatre.
“"We want to show the world that we can come out of this
coma," Farah told Reuters at the athletes' village in London
where Somalia's two athletes, running for pride rather than
medals, will be staying.
When training for the 1,500 metres, Mohamed Hassan Mohamed
had in the past to dodge gunfire and mortar shells in one of the
world's most dangerous cities.
Now he and 400 metres competitor Zamzam Mohamud Farah will
be training in the buildup to London 2012 with the Qatari team
in Belfast, itself no stranger to civil strife in the past.
No Somali athlete qualified for the Olympics. But each
national Olympic committee is entitled to two places, one for a
man and one for a woman, in athletics.
Just getting to London is an achievement in itself.
“"There is not a single athletics track in the whole
country," Farah said. “"Some have been used as army bases. Some
have been destroyed. The talent is there but not the facilities.
“"That young boy and young girl are already winners," he
added. “"They are coming from a very, very rundown country where
there is no opportunity for young people to train."
Farah, who celebrates his 44th birthday on the day of the
opening ceremony, said of the two athletes: "“They have pride
and want to show there is still a country called Somalia. We are
here. Our country might be down but we are not dead."
The Somali athletes do not boast personal trainers or
special team nutritionists. Mohamed has no training camp. He can
not replace his running shoes. Instead he washes them.
Farah hopes to convey a positive message to the world from
the Olympics.
The Somalia flag at the opening ceremony on July 27 will be
carried by former world champion Abdi Bile who took sixth place
in the 1,500 metres at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. “"It will make
every Somali proud wherever they are," he said.
But inevitably Farah's thoughts at that opening night will
turn back to his predecessor.
“"He was like a father figure to me. He did not leave
Somalia, he stayed. He refused to let Somali sport die," “he
said, reflecting on life in a country which for 20 years has
faced running battles between feuding warlords and then later
Islamist militants fighting to overthrow a government supported
by foreign forces. “
"He wanted to use sport as a tool of peace building," Farah
said in simple tribute.
So will he shed a tear as Somalia joins the nations of the
world in the Olympic stadium?“
"Yes, definitely," he confessed.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)