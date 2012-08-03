Olympics-Athletics-South Sudanese says he'll run for the world

LONDON Aug 3 South Sudan marathon runner Guor
Marial said on Friday he would represent people all over the
world when he competes at the London Games, running under the
Olympic flag.
South Sudan, the world's newest country which was recognised
only last year, has not yet established a national Olympic
Committee and so was not able to send a team to the Games.
"I came here because all the world came together to support
me. It's possible because of everyone," the 28-year-old, the
only athlete taking part from South Sudan, told reporters on
arriving at Heathrow Airport.
"I'm very excited because I get to represent the different
countries and different continents - the supporters from the
U.S. and South Sudan and all the friends all over the world."
Marial moved to the United States as a 16-year-old and has
permanent resident status there, although he is not a citizen.
