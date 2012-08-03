UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-South Sudanese running for refugees

* Marial to compete in marathon
* Lost 28 family members in Sudan civil war
By Emma Batha
LONDON, Aug 3 South Sudan marathon runner Guor
Marial will officially compete under the Olympic flag at the
London 2012 Games but deep down he will represent his new nation
and its long-suffering refugees, he told Reuters.
Marial, 28, who has lived in the United States since he was
16 having fled Sudan during the long civil war, could not join
the U.S. team as he does not have citizenship.
South Sudan, the world's newest country which was recognised
only last year, has not yet established a national Olympic
Committee and so was not able to send a team to the Games.
Olympic chiefs had suggested Marial run for Sudan but he
refused, saying it would be a betrayal of his country, his
family and all those who died in the war that lasted decades
until a peace deal was signed in 2005.
Marial lost 28 family members during the conflict and was
kidnapped twice.
"I will be wearing the Olympic uniform, but inside I will be
holding the South Sudan flag in my heart, and the people of
South Sudan and the refugees," he said in a telephone interview
before he flew to London.
"These are the people I will be representing at the
Olympics."
Marial, who arrived in England on Friday, only learnt a
fortnight ago that he could compete as an independent athlete,
one of four at this year's Olympics.
"I'm very excited and very happy that South Sudan got
independence and within one year has got to where it has. And
I'm very grateful that the name of South Sudan is coming to the
Olympics," he added over the phone.
"It's great to see a lot of people out here, being moved by
my story, my case. I love the support and I'm sure I'm going to
get a lot of support here," said Marial on arrival at London's
Heathrow Airport on Friday.
Marial achieved the Olympic qualification time in October
last year and improved his personal best in San Diego,
California last month, finishing in two hours 12 minutes 55
seconds.
The world record is over nine minutes faster so Marial is a
long shot for a medal, he is targeting a top 15-20 finish in the
Aug. 12 marathon, but the fact he is even here is his biggest
achievement.
NIGHTTIME ATTACK
Marial was born at the start of the war, which claimed
almost all his siblings. The second time he was kidnapped he was
forced to work for a year as an unpaid servant for a Sudanese
soldier's family.
He fled Sudan at 14 following a night-time attack by
Sudanese soldiers on his aunt and uncle's home in Khartoum where
he was staying. Marial was knocked unconscious when a soldier
smashed his jaw with a rifle.
He initially fled to Egypt and was then accepted as a
refugee by the U.S. where his talent for running was spotted by
his teachers. He is a chemistry graduate and works with people
with mental disabilities when not training.
Marial, who now lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, has not seen
his parents since 1993. He said they live in a remote village in
South Sudan with no electricity or telephone.
He hopes someone will be able to take them to a nearby town
so they can watch him compete on television.
South Sudan gained independence last July after the peace
deal seven years ago ended the war between the mostly Christian
south and Arab north.
Tensions remain high following clashes in contested
borderlands and rows over oil payments. Sudan and South Sudan
came close to all-out war in April, the worst violence since
South Sudan seceded and declared its independence.
"South Sudan may not be able to raise the flag at the
Olympics, but I consider myself as symbolic of the flag of South
Sudan being raised in the Olympics," said Marial.
Marial is not the only refugee from Sudan to be competing in
the Games. Chicago Bulls player Luol Deng, who grew up in London
after fleeing the war-torn African nation, has been playing for
Britain's basketball team.
Lopez Lomong, who has U.S. citizenship, is competing in the
men's 5000 metres.
Marial joins 400 metres runner Liemarvin Bonevacia, judoka
Reginald de Windt and sailor Philipine van Aanholt, all from the
former Netherlands Antilles, to compete under the Olympic flag.
(Additional reporting by Tom Bartlett, Writing by Tom Pilcher,
Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Ed Osmond)