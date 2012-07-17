FACTBOX-Olympics-Who are the global sponsors?

July 17 The Olympics Games are sponsored by 11
multinational companies who pay almost $1 billion for worldwide
marketing rights to summer and winter Games over a four-year
cycle.
Unlike at other major sports events, sponsors are not
allowed to advertise their brands around the perimeter of
Olympic venues.
Companies say their Olympic marketing has a more subtle
value. They argue that the Games provide an international
showcase for their expertise and products, broadening their
appeal to consumers and business partners. They also build
loyalty among staff who like to be involved in Olympic projects
and provide a testbed for new technologies.
* COCA-COLA (Category: Non-Alcoholic Beverages)
-- The U.S. soft drinks company has been sponsoring the
Olympics since the Amsterdam Games of 1928 and has already
extended its agreement to take it to 2020.
-- Swimming five-times gold medallist and later Tarzan actor
Johnny Weissmuller was the first Olympian to endorse Coca-Cola
in 1934.
-- Critics question the role of Coca-Cola and McDonald's as
backers of the Games because of concerns over obesity. However,
International Olympic Committee President, Jacques Rogge, has
defended their involvement after initially appearing to question
it.
* ACER (Computing equipment)
-- The Taiwan-based company is supporting the summer Games
for the first time after signing up to sponsor the 2010
Vancouver Winter Olympics and London 2012. The group comprises
its eponymous Acer brand plus Gateway, Packard Bell and
eMachines after a series of mergers in recent years. The only
sponsor yet to commit to the next four-year cycle.
* ATOS (Information technology)
-- French company Atos joined the ranks of leading global
sponsors in 2001 when it was known as Schlumberger Sema. It has
the responsibility for pulling together all the technology
strands from a centre based in London's Canary Wharf financial
district.
-- It must ensure that results reach the world's media in
real time and expects to handle 30 percent more data than in the
2008 Beijing games, reflecting the growing appetite for content
on mobile devices. Its current deal with the IOC runs until Rio
de Janeiro in 2016.
* DOW CHEMICAL (Official Chemistry company)
-- Dow is sponsoring an Olympics for the first time and its
chastening experience shows the risks that come with association
with such a high profile event. Environmental campaigners have
protested at the involvement of Dow, tracing a link back to a
deadly 1984 gas link in Bhopal, India. The leak occurred at a
pesticide factory owned by a subsidiary of Union Carbide, which
sold the facility in 1994. Dow bought Union Carbide in 2001.
-- Anger was fuelled when Dow agreed to pay an additional
seven million pounds ($10.9 million) to fund a decorative fabric
wrap around the Olympic Stadium in London. The wrap carries no
branding. Dow has signed up to sponsor the Games to 2020.
* GENERAL ELECTRIC (Energy Generation and
Distribution, Healthcare, Lighting, Aircraft Engines, Rail
Transportation, Water Treatment, Equipment & Transportation
Management)
-- General Electric's wide range of services reflects the
diversity of the largest U.S. conglomerate. Its systems are
helping to light the Olympic stadium, provide power for the
athletes village and check out their stresses and strains in the
medical centre.
-- It sold a 51 percent stake in U.S. Olympic broadcaster
NBC Universal to Comcast Corp in 2011. Another sponsor with a
deal taking it to 2020.
* MCDONALD'S CORP (Retail food services)
-- McDonald's has been an Olympic sponsor since Montreal in
1976. It had first become involved eight years earlier when it
flew burgers to U.S. athletes competing in the Winter Games in
Grenoble who were pining for familiar food.
-- The company will have four restaurants in the Olympic
Park in east London which it claims to be its biggest and
busiest in the world. Like Coca-Cola, McDonald's has become a
target for the health lobby. It renewed its sponsorship this
year for a further eight years.
* OMEGA (Time keeping)
-- Part of Switzerland's Swatch Group - the world's largest
manufacturer of watches. The group has been involved in almost
all of the Games since 1932 and has a high profile role that is
central to the functioning of the Games, calculating the world
records that will be part of the story of London 2012. Signed up
until 2020.
* PANASONIC (Audio/TV/video equipment)
-- The action at the Games will be captured and relayed for
billions of TV viewers by video equipment supplied by Japan's
Panasonic. The company also provides audio systems and big
screens for fans at events.
-- A global sponsor since 1987, the company is seeking to
turn itself around. It has lost more than $15 billion over the
past four years and is shifting its focus from TV towards white
goods and solar panels. On board as a sponsor
until 2016.
* PROCTER & GAMBLE (Personal care and household
products)
-- P&G signed up for a five-Games deal in 2010. Its
partnership with the IOC is the first covering multiple brands
under one sponsorship. The company says the Olympics give it a
chance to reach a broader audience and more women than would be
the case with sponsorship of other sports.
-- The global Olympic deal came on the back of sponsorship
of the U.S. team at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games which the
company, whose brands include Gillette and Duracell, said was
worth an additional $100 million in sales.
* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS (Wireless communications)
-- South Korea's Samsung has been a global supporter of the
Olympics for 15 years and is committed until 2016. The company
is using the excitement around the Games to help drive sales of
its Galaxy SIII smartphone after displacing Nokia as the world's
largest cellphone maker. Former England soccer captain David
Beckham, who has not been selected for the British Olympic
squad, features heavily in its promotional activities.
* VISA (Payment services)
-- Another long-standing sponsor since the 1980s and signed
up for a further eight years. Fans will have to use Visa if they
want to pay for items by card at Olympic venues and they also
needed a card to buy tickets for events online in the first
place. The company plans to work with fellow sponsor Samsung to
trial payments using smartphone at London 2012.
($1 = 0.6403 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by John Mehaffey)