Olympics-UK's golden athletes get stamp of approval

LONDON Aug 5 Britain's Royal Mail will give the country's gold medallists its stamp of approval, issuing special stamps commemorating each Team GB Olympic win.

Also its famous red post boxes will be painted gold in the victors' home towns, where possible.

By Sunday morning, British athletes had won 14 gold medals, with the potential of more to come. At Beijing, they won 19 golds.

Golden girl Jessica Ennis, the face of the 2012 Games and winner of the women's heptathlon on Saturday, is seen on her stamp striding a hurdle, while Mo Farah, winner of the men's 10,000 metres is draped in a Union flag.

It is the first time the state-owned postal operator has issued stamps to mark Olympic victories, and they feature both individual and team gold medal wins. They will go on sale within 24 hours of a victory.

It is also only the third time a host nation has issued individual Olympic gold medal stamps, Royal Mail said.

Golden post boxes will crop up for the first time in the modern era. They have been painted standard red since 1874 in the reign of Queen Victoria after initially being coloured green to blend in with the landscape.

In the case of victories by teams of more than two, one box will be painted in a location of relevance to all the competitors involved.

Britain was one of the first countries to erect public post boxes, with the novelist Anthony Trollope credited with their introduction while employed as a chief secretary to the postmaster general.

