Olympics-South Sudan runner says fight for life led him to Games

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 Marathon runner Guor Marial fled
Sudan fearing for his life with the central African nation torn
apart by civil war but he said that fight for survival gave him
the strength to become an Olympic competitor.
Marial's extraordinary journey from war-torn Sudan 14 years
ago to the 2012 Games culminates on Sunday when he competes as a
stateless, refugee in the 26.2 mile (42 kms) marathon.
As he prepares for the race, his family, who he has not seen
since 1993, are walking 30 miles (48 kms) from their village
with no electricity or telephone to the town of Panrieng in
South Sudan to watch the event on television.
Marial, 28, said he is running for them and to raise
awareness about refugees and his fledgling nation of South
Sudan, the world's newest country that gained independence in
July last year after a peace deal struck with Sudan in 2005.
South Sudan has not yet established a national Olympic
Committee so cannot send a team to the London Games but Marial
is competing as an independent athlete under the Olympic flag.
Marial, who was kidnapped twice in Sudan and lost 28 of his
family members in the violence, said he would be carrying his
country "on his shoulders" on Sunday.
"Growing up in the war, it was dangerous and hard. It was
about survival of the fittest," he told a news conference on
Friday. "I feel fortunate to have that, to have that background,
that's helped me with my running and my everyday life."
After fleeing Sudan, Marial went to Eygpt and then to the
United States in 2001 as a 16-year-old and now lives in
Flagstaff, Arizona.
NO FUN RUN
Marial said he never ran for fun in Sudan and it took some
convincing by his gym teacher in the United States to get him to
take up the sport.
"Back home, when you run, you are running from danger," said
Marial, a chemistry graduate. "But it has become something that
I love and I want to continue doing it."
Marial achieved the Olympic qualification time for the
marathon last October and improved his personal best in
California last month, finishing in 2 hours 12 minutes 55
seconds. The world record is 2:03:38.
Olympic chiefs had suggested Marial run at the London Games
for Sudan but he refused, saying it would be a betrayal of his
country, his family and all those who died in the war.
A week before the London Games, the International Olympic
Committee agreed to let him run as an independent athlete under
the Olympic flag.
Marial is one of four independent athletes at London which
is the third Olympics to let athletes compete under the Olympic
flag, following Barcelona in 1992 and Sydney 2000. The other
three are from the former Netherlands Antilles.
Marial said he hoped his participation at London would
inspire young people in South Sudan.
"I hope the young generation in South Sudan will see me and
dream high for the years to come, work hard and say we can also
get a chance in the Olympic Games," he said.
Marial is not the only refugee from South Sudan to compete
at London. Chicago Bulls player Luol Deng, who grew up in London
after fleeing Africa, is playing for Britain's basketball team
and Lopez Lomong, who has U.S. citizenship, is competing in the
men's 5000 metres.
As for the race on Sunday, Marial has no expectations.
"It is always an unpredictable race and a tactical race," he
said. "I am going to the race open-minded."
(editing by Michael Holden)