Olympics-Swiss team launch probe over player's Twitter message

LONDON, July 30 Swiss soccer player Michel
Morganella is being investigated for sending an allegedly racist
message on Twitter after their London Olympics group defeat by
South Korea, a Swiss team official said on Monday.
"We are investigating this case and we will hold a news
conference at 1700 (1600GMT) today," team spokesman Christof
Kaufmann told Reuters.
The alleged message has since been deleted from the player's
account but pictures of it ran in several Swiss media.
The 23-year-old Swiss international could face expulsion
from the Games.
Social media comments have already claimed one victim after
Greek triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was thrown off the
Olympic team following a racist comment on her account regarding
Africans living in Greece.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)