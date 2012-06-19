PROFILE-Olympics-Adlington bears burden of expectation

| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 Rebecca Adlington has an army of
followers on Twitter but, as the golden girl of British swimming
recently revealed, not all of them are fans.
The double Olympic champion's response to being taunted by
one online 'troll' was typically forthright, repeating the
offensive message for everyone to read and ridicule the sender.
"I can't help the way I look or who I am. People are not
always going to like me but that has nothing to do with my
swimming," the 23-year-old said in going public with some of the
abuse sent her way.
The support for her was massive but the incident reflected
just how much life has changed for the teenager who left
Mansfield, a market and colliery town with a population not much
greater than her 53,000 Twitter following, in 2008 to compete in
the Beijing pool and returned home as a sporting phenomenon.
Four years ago, the social network was fast-growing but
still in its infancy and Adlington, tall and blonde, was a
virtual unknown outside national swimming circles when she won
Olympic gold medals in the 400 and 800 metres freestyle.
She remains refreshingly down to earth, still happy to gush
about shoes, food and fashion, but the difference between now
and then is that she goes into her home London Games as a
celebrity bearing a weighty burden of expectation on her
self-admittedly broad shoulders.
If there is a downside to her status as a public face of the
Games, as she discovered, it is nothing she cannot handle.
She has lucrative sponsorships, an aquatics centre named
after her in her home town and the media attention will only
intensify, but her focus is unwavering and her place in the
nation's heart assured.
Britain - a country that has more often excelled at Olympic
sports that are practised sitting down such as cycling, sailing,
rowing and riding - was totally unprepared for her Beijing
exploits four years ago.
A 19-year-old sensation, who learnt to swim at the age of
four, she arrived in Beijing below the radar - although she had
won the 800m freestyle world short-course title - but will not
be doing that again. Britain now expects her to deliver.
Her titles in Beijing made Adlington the first British
swimmer to win two golds at a single Games since 1908 and the
country's most successful Olympic swimmer in a century.
The last British woman to win an Olympic swimming gold
before her was Anita Lonsbrough in 1960 and Adlington won the
800, her favourite distance, in a world-record time of eight
minutes 14.10 seconds.
The previous record of 8:16.22 had been set by American
Janet Evans in 1989, the year Adlington was born.
GOLDEN SHOES
When the champion returned home from Beijing, she was given
a victory parade around Mansfield on an open-topped bus and
presented with a pair of golden Jimmy Choo shoes.
Adlington also had the five interlocked Olympic rings
tattooed on her lower back and a Chinese water symbol on her
right ankle.
Her coach Bill Furniss, who has been working with her for
more than a decade, has called her "honest, hard-working and
trusting to a fault". In the pool, she is single-minded and
utterly focused.
There was a slump in the post-Beijing euphoria of 2009 when
she won only bronze in the 400m free and 4x200 relay at the Rome
world championships after refusing to wear a bodysuit of type
which is now banned. Determined not to be a one-hit wonder, she
came through it.
"I hadn't done the hard yards and I got found out in Rome. I
learned so much more out of losing in 2009 than winning in
2008," she said.
In 2010 she collected two Commonwealth Games gold medals as
well as two bronzes. Last year, she won world championship gold
in the 800 to become Britain's first freestyle world champion as
well as silver in the 400.
In March Adlington was again in dominant form in the British
trials, despite some pre-event nerves, when she clocked an 800m
time nearly four seconds faster than her previous 2012 best.
"I think she is in the best shape of her life," British
swimming's performance director Michael Scott declared at the
time.
Adlington will need to be, at least in the 400m where
Italy's Federica Pellegrini is both world champion and record
holder, but she has maturity and experience in her armoury now.
In the 800, she remains very much the favourite.
She was a girl four years ago and now she is a woman,
matured and forged in top-level competition.
"Talent comes in different ways. She has a psychological
talent as well, an inner strength. She hates to lose and she's
driven," Furniss had said after the Beijing success and his
words still ring true.
"Some crack under pressure and a few get better. She's one
of those. She's a winner."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)