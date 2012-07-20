Olympics-High maintenance Rice keeps expectations low

| MANCHESTER, England, July 20
MANCHESTER, England, July 20 Constant shoulder
pain has led Stephanie Rice to play down her chances of a repeat
of her swimming gold medal haul of four years ago when she takes
to the pool at the London Olympics.
The 24-year-old Australian won three golds in Beijing, two
individual and one relay, but has since been dogged by an injury
that has needed surgery and which requires a long list of daily
treatments.
Despite tearing apart the opposition in Australia's national
swimming trials earlier this year to qualify for her second
Games, Rice refuses to install herself as a favourite in the 200
and 400 Metres individual medleys.
"You guys (media) look at it like I'm the reigning champion
but I look at it like I'm not number one so for me I take a lot
of pressure off in the fact that I'm not going in as the fastest
ranked swimmer," she told reporters on Friday.
Rice has said American world champion Elizabeth Beisel is
the woman to beat in the 400 IM and is happy merely appearing at
another Olympics after her injury setbacks.
"I don't have to do anything I haven't already done," she
said at the Manchester Aquatics Centre where her team are
training ahead of the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
"Even if I just make a final and that was it I'd be so proud
of how I've dealt with getting to this point. If there's no gold
medals it doesn't matter because it has been such a
character-building experience and I'll take that through life
and in business as well."
HIGH MAINTENANCE
Her troublesome shoulder requires icing after every training
session, while she also has daily doses of physio and massage
and must do stretches and take anti-inflammatories.
"I can't wait to not have to be so high maintenance with it,
to be able to do a swim session and leave would be just
awesome," she said.
"I thought the surgery I had in December would have settled
down a lot of the pain and irritation I was getting but that's
been pretty constant. It's been really frustrating not having as
much freedom as I would've had in a normal training situation."
Rice said she took confidence from the fact she had already
achieved at the highest level and also from the mental strength
she has needed in dealing with her injury.
"I've definitely put 100 percent into it but whether it will
be enough to get me what I achieved in Beijing I'm not sure,"
she said.
"What I've achieved in swimming, I'm already so grateful. If
I can add to that I'd be really stoked but if I don't, oh well.
"At least I can walk away saying I couldn't have done
anything more and that's all I wanted to do walking away from
these Games."
Even if she does not get a medal, she will be going home
with one cherished item after U.S. basketball player Kobe Bryant
gave her a pair of his signed boots in exchange for an
autographed swimming cap for his daughters.
"I'm pretty happy with the tradeoff," she smiled, describing
how Bryant had thrilled Australian swimmers by dropping into
their training session on Thursday before his team played a
warm-up match in Manchester.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20
7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)