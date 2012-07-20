INTERVIEW-Olympics-Trickett seeks to sink dark days with medal

| MANCHESTER, England, July 20
MANCHESTER, England, July 20 Two years ago Libby
Trickett's depression was so bad she could barely drag herself
out of bed before she rediscovered her love of swimming and a
desire for more Olympic medals.
Standing below a big countdown board showing seven days to
go before London 2012, the 27-year-old Australian could not have
entertained the possibility of adding to her six Olympic medals
in the dark days following her retirement in late 2009.
"It's been such a crazy journey and certainly in 2010 I
couldn't have imagined going to London," the triple gold
medallist told Reuters in an interview on Friday at the
Manchester Aquatics Centre where her team have been training.
"Swimming was so beyond my mind at that point...I couldn't
see a way out of where I was at that time.
"It got as bad as I didn't want to get out of bed some days,
you don't enjoy anything really, you don't really see the point
in doing anything because you lack any sort of drive or joy or
lightness. It just all felt very dark and heavy."
A gold medallist in the 100 butterfly in Beijing four years
ago, she will not get the chance to defend that title as she is
only competing in the 4x100 freestyle.
Her battle with depression has provided her with a new
perspective that she believes will help her adjust to competing
as part of a team rather than as an individual.
"That whole journey allows me to understand myself better
and I think in turn makes you able to be more compassionate
towards others," said Trickett, whose effervescent smile betrays
none of her demons.
"I'm still competitive but I'm less aggressive about it I
guess. I feel like I can support people in their journey but as
well take care of what I need to do to the best of my ability so
I think it's a really good marriage in that respect.
"I'm excited to be able to race in that heat team and just
make sure our girls are in that final."
She is enjoying embarking on her third Olympics with a more
laid back approach even if the desire to succeed has not waned.
"You have an intensity when you are younger that you kind of
can't see out of, you have the blinkers on ... and you kind of
can't see the broader spectrum that is life," she said.
"That's probably the coolest thing about the position I'm in
now. I have a much more worldly view of who I am and what I do
and how as awesome as being at the Olympics is, it's not
everything."
RIGHT REASONS
While there are no plans to hang up her goggles again any
time soon, Trickett thinks she will be better equipped to deal
with it second time round.
"I wasn't ready to retire at that point (in 2009) but I
couldn't see myself swimming on, if that makes any sense," she
said.
"I know that next time I will be in a better position
because when I retire it will be for the right reasons and not
just because I'm kind of fed up with the sport or feel
overwhelmed by the whole thing.
"At this point I can see myself swimming on after London. I
have no plans to retire and I'm still very excited by the
possibility of swimming on."
Making a comeback is easier said than done as her compatriot
Ian Thorpe discovered when the five-times Olympic champion
failed to qualify for this year's Games after coming out of
retirement.
Trickett put her successful return down to her break being
less than a year compared to Thorpe's six-year absence.
"I'm lucky, I'm a sprinter and I didn't spend quite as much
time out of the water and I think even I probably missed the
window by four or five weeks," she said.
"It's what's exciting about the comeback journey, you lay
yourself on the line, you make yourself very vulnerable but it's
exciting and challenging."
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Alan Baldwin)