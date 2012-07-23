Olympics-Magnusson under pressure to lead Australian goldrush

| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 It is lucky for James Magnusson
that he is blessed with broad shoulders and a giant arm span
like the wings of a bird.
Not only does it enable him to slice through the water as
smoothly as a dolphin but it also helps him to carry the burden
of his country's Olympic expectations.
As the reigning world champion for 100 metres freestyle, the
Australian, who stands 1.95 metres (6ft 5in), is the favourite
to win gold in London but the pressure on him to deliver is
overwhelming.
The 100m freestyle is the blue-riband event of swimming but
a race that can be decided by the length of a fingernail.
The last Australian to win the Olympic gold was Mike Wenden,
at Mexico City in 1968. For a country surrounded by water with a
long and proud tradition in Olympic swimming, the wait has been
unfathomable.
Magnusson is aware of the enormous expectations on him to
win but is comfortable in the spotlight and confident about his
prospects.
"When I stay in a positive mindset, things tend to fall into
place for me," he told a news conference on Monday.
"When I'm in that state I'm able to ignore things around me,
just have fun and get the job done. I want to keep that going."
Adding to the pressure on Magnusson, the 21-year-old from
Port Macquarie is also the key swimmer in the Australian 4x100m
freestyle relay team, which is also strongly favoured to win the
gold.
Traditionally, teams saved their fastest swimmers for the
final anchor leg, but conventional wisdom is to send them out to
build a lead and give other team members clear water, free of
waves.
For Magnusson, that will mean going head to head with
Michael Phelps, who will lead off the American team.
"I can't see how we are not the team to beat coming off the
world championships, but there are no guarantees," said
Magnusson, sporting a beard that is sure to be shaved off before
his racing.
"But we'll have a fight on our hands to come out of it with
a gold medal.
"We are aware of the Americans' ability to come from behind
and forge an upset like that."
While Magnusson is overflowing with self-belief, the same
cannot be said about the rest of the Australian team.
The only other member ranked number one in their event
heading into the Games is Stephanie Rice, who won three gold
medals in Beijing four years ago, and holds the fastest time
this year in 200m individual medley.
But Rice has been plagued by shoulder problems and was
reluctant to talk up her chances of adding to her golden
stockpile.
"It wouldn't be high-pressure preparation without something
going not to plan but I feel like I'm really capable of handling
things like that at the moment," she said.
"I'm going to put everything on the line. It hasn't been the
perfect prep but we will see what happens."
Australia has won at least five gold medals in swimming at
each of the last three Olympics and is expected to figure in the
medals, but the expectations for gold are lower this time.
"As far as medals go, we could get somewhere between 13 and
15, but I can't give you a colour breakdown," said head coach
Leigh Nugent.
"I think all teams go up and down and you're never going to
stay the same so you have to be prepared for that.
"It's an ever changing situation and we'll see how it
evolves."
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)