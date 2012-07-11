Olympics-American scare tactics won't bother Aussies-Fraser

| SYDNEY, July 11
SYDNEY, July 11 Australian swimmers are unlikely
to be intimidated by the dominant American's 'catch us if you
can' boast and will go into the London Games with a quiet
confidence, according to swimming great Dawn Fraser.
Fraser had more than a few battles with Americans on her way
to winning eight Olympic medals and believes the Australian team
will hold their own despite preparations hit by injury,
disciplinary problems and Ian Thorpe's failure to qualify.
"We've always had great competition against the U.S.," the
74-year-old, who won the 100 metres freestyle at three
successive Games from 1956 to 1964, told Reuters in an
interview.
"I don't think the Americans will have it all their own way
- it's a scare tactic. We're educated to those sorts of things
and in our own quiet little way Australia will do their own
thing."
Fraser recalled that the Americans had tried similar scare
tactics before the men's 4x100m relay at the Sydney Olympics,
only for it to famously blow up in their faces when the
Australians ended their seven-Games monopoly of the title.
"You know the USA boys said: 'we're going to show you how to
play the guitar' and our men's relay team beat them," she said,
chuckling at the memory. "Our boys got out and started playing
their air guitars."
In London, it will be in the 4x100m relay that America and
the world's top swimmer, 14-times gold medallist Michael Phelps,
will come face-to-face with Australia's new golden boy, 100
metres freestyle favourite James Magnussen.
Known as 'the Missile', world champion Magnussen has backed
up confident predictions about his ability to break the world
record in the blue riband sprint with a string of fast times.
Fraser, still considered the finest female sprinter of all
time, was herself often slammed for being 'excessively cocky' in
her pomp and clearly identifies with Magnussen's confidence.
"While I haven't met the young man, I think that if he stays
as confident as he is and doesn't get cocky I'm sure he's going
to give Phelps a bit of a shock," she said.
"I think James Magnussen has been training extremely hard
for his duel with Michael Phelps and I think that the best man
of the day will win regardless of whether it's Phelps or 'the
Missile'."
SWIM THROUGH THE PAIN
While Magnussen is in the form of his life heading to
London, Stephanie Rice is battling a shoulder injury as she
prepares to defend the 200 and 400m individual medley golds she
won in Beijing.
Fraser says swimmers are used to competing in pain and is
confident Rice will have no problems getting up for the London
Games.
"When it comes to the greatest sporting event in the world,
and it only happens unfortunately every four years, she'll swim
through it, I'm sure," Fraser said.
There was sympathy too for 200m butterfly hopeful Nick
D'Arcy and 200m freestyler Kenrick Monk, who will return home
straight after their events as punishment for posing with guns
in a picture posted on social media site Facebook.
Fraser battled with authority throughout her 15-year career
and was prevented from going for a fourth 100m gold at the 1968
Olympics by a 10-year ban for stealing a flag from outside the
Japanese Emperor's palace at the Tokyo Olympics.
Even if D'Arcy will forever be associated with the violent
attack on a team mate that saw him banned from the 2008
Olympics, and Monk by the false report to police about injuries
he sustained skateboarding, Fraser feels they were harshly dealt
with.
"They were just being boys," she said. "I don't think we
taught these men and women how to use social media to their
advantage, not against themselves."
There was less sympathy for five-times Olympic champion
Thorpe, who failed in his bid to come out of retirement and get
back into condition to compete in London over a period of just
14 months.
"Thorpey's absence from the 2012 London Olympics is a
disappointment, (but) his body was soft," Fraser said.
"I've never seen him like that. When Thorpey was at his top,
his muscles had muscles on top of one another, that's why I
think he was so soft."
Now a snowy haired septuagenarian who acts as an ambassador
for the Laureus sports foundation, Fraser will be travelling to
London to attend the Games with her grandson.
Still struggling with a few remaining symptoms of a recent
bout of bronchitis, she signed off with a bit of typically
grandmaternal advice for the 47 swimmers competing under the
Australian flag in London.
"Stay focused on your event and nothing else. Eat, sleep and
drink it," she said.
"(And) if you don't wrap up and look after yourself, you are
inclined to get a cold, and that's the worst thing a swimmer can
have."
