Olympics-Swimming-Australia sank under pressure in London pool

Aug 16 Australia's swimmers have admitted they
buckled under pressure and underestimated how much their rivals
had improved at the London Games after the squad picked up just
a solitary gold as part of a 10-medal haul in the pool.
"As much as you think you're ready for it, the difference
between world championships and the Olympics is a hundred times
more pressure," freestyle specialist Eamon Sullivan told
reporters on Thursday.
"We under-prepared for the expectations of the pressure and
the experience of the Olympics and, unfortunately, it's a bad
time to learn lessons," he added.
"But for the next Olympics, if it's the same team, it'll be
a different result."
A powerhouse at previous Games, the swimming team usually
gets the country off to a flying start in the first week of the
Olympics, often contributing a major share of Australia's
medals.
The lone success at the London Aquatics Centre, in the
women's 4x100m freestyle relay, was considered a catastrophe for
a team which only four years earlier in Beijing had won six
golds and 20 medals in the pool.
Australia finished 10th on the overall medals table at the
July 27-Aug. 12 Games with seven golds, 16 silvers and 12
bronzes.
"We've been obsessed with gold and other medals have lost
their value," argued Cate Campbell, one of the successful
women's relay team.
"I can't see the shame in having one other person in the
entire world beating you.
"It's a tough field out there, everyone is racing incredibly
fast, the world has taken a gigantic leap in swimming.
"We're seeing world records from the (now banned) supersuits
being broken, which lots of us thought wouldn't happen in our
lifetimes. It's happened in a few short years."
However, Australia's poor return has prompted officials to
launch a thorough review of what went wrong in London.
Sullivan said Australia had been "caught napping", somewhat
of an understatement considering the last time they failed to
win a single individual swimming medal was at the 1976 Montreal
Games.
He also claimed that negative press had made things harder
for a team no longer able to look to titans such as Ian Thorpe
and Grant Hackett to lead them at major meetings.
"The younger guys do read the media and take it to heart,"
Sullivan said. "It can really affect their emotional state and
makes it hard to get back up when it feels like everyone's
against you.
"At the end of the day, we did the best we could. That's all
we could ask for."
