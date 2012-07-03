PROFILE-Olympics-Chinese men are coming, says 'warrior' Sun

SHANGHAI, July 3 As a gangly 15-year-old at his
first world championships in 2007, Sun Yang asked his mother
whether he was fit to drink the "foot-bath water" of Michael
Phelps and other swimming greats at the meeting.
Less than six years later, the 1,500 metres freestyle world
record holder has no such doubts and stands on the brink of
becoming China's first male Olympic swimming champion.
"I feel like a tough warrior, with shield in hand, I am
about to go all out," Sun thundered in a speech in front of the
national swimming team last week.
"I am ready, London. We are coming. Chinese men are coming!"
Sun will compete in his pet 1,500m event and also the 200
and 400m freestyle at the London Aquatics Centre from July
28-Aug. 4, searching for Olympic gold to cap his stunning rise.
The 1,500 title might seem a shoo-in for Sun, who smashed
Australian Grant Hackett's 10-year-old world record with a time
of 14 minutes 34.14 seconds on the way to winning the world
championship last year.
Sun also holds the year's fastest time in the 400m freestyle
ahead of Olympic champion Park Tae-Hwan, who edged him to the
world title at Shanghai.
Sun's performances at the world championships, where he also
won the non-Olympic 800m freestyle title, laid another milestone
in China's re-emergence as a swimming power, following a lean
period in the wake of doping controversies in the 1990s.
After a clutch of swimmers failed doping tests before the
1998 world championships in Perth, Chinese authorities vowed to
clean up the sport, which coincided with a drop-off in
international performances.
China's resurgence started in earnest at the Beijing
Olympics, with gold to Liu Zige in the women's 200m butterfly
and a clutch of minor medals dominated by her female team mates.
The men have been slower to make an impression, and prior to
Sun's performances in Shanghai only Zhang Lin had clinched a
world title, in the 800 freestyle in Rome in 2009.
Sun's success has been seen as the glimmer of a new dawn in
the pool for Chinese men, who have benefited from foreign
coaching in recent years and are literally growing in stature
through improved diets and more advanced strength training.
Sun was born a 10-pound baby and raised in Hangzhou, a
booming eastern city extolled in classical Chinese literature
for its picturesque lake. His parents, both sports teachers,
took him for a bone test at the age of seven and were told he
would grow to 1.93 metres.
"With this height, it would look weird if he did not become
an athlete," his mother Yang Ming was quoted as saying by local
media.
Entered in the local sports school which produced Luo
Xuejuan, the women's 100 breaststroke champion at the 2004 Athen
Games, Sun quickly became a headache for his first coach Lou
Hongmei.
His favourite trick - one he still indulges in occasionally
- was to suddenly push or kick his team mates into the pool, Lou
told local media.
"He has always wanted to be the centre of attention and he
used every possible way to achieve the effect," the coach said.
His mother worried that his son might have a hyperactivity
disorder, until she learnt that American swimming great Phelps
displayed similar patterns in childhood.
Sun swam his way to the Zhejiang provincial team and his
mother would take long-haul drives to bring her son special
soups she had cooked slavishly for hours.
Sun's potential was recognised with a berth on China's
national team in 2006. He has since benefited from the training
of Australian coach Denis Cotterell, who guided Hackett to his
two Olympic 1,500m titles.
"Sometimes I swam sixty 200 metres a day, from 2:30pm to
7:30pm. It was devil's training," Sun told local television.
The offshore training has paid off and Sun boasts a
washboard stomach to go with his lean 1.98 metre frame, on show
in pictures posted on his Chinese microblog for his 7.3 million
followers.
In the lead-up to the Games, Sun was awarded Communist Party
membership.
"The Olympics is a war-field without the smoke of gunfire.
Fast-tracking Sun's application to enrol in the Party will
motivate him," a Zhejiang sports official told local media.
