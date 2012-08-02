UPDATE 1-Olympics-Top China paper hits back over Ye doping doubts

(adds doping test details)
* People's Daily claims suspicions show 'prejudice'
* More than 2,500 tests produced no positive results -
Xinhua
BEIJING, Aug 2 China's top official newspaper
has waded into the furore over comments suggesting Olympics
swimming sensation Ye Shiwen might have benefited from doping,
saying that the unfounded suspicions showed ignorance and
"deep-seated prejudice".
Chinese sports officials, Ye's father and the 16-year old
swimmer herself have all vehemently denied the doping concerns,
which some observers raised after her world record performance
in the 400 metres medley on Saturday.
Now the People's Daily, the main mouthpiece of the ruling
Communist Party, has added its weight to the angry rebuttals and
suggested that suspicions over Ye's two gold medals in London
reflected broader Western ill-will towards the country's
achievements and rising strength.
"This is not the first time that certain Western media have
voice unfounded suspicions about the outstanding performance of
Chinese athletes. Deep-seated prejudice has led them into blind
ignorance," a commentary in the paper said on Thursday.
"Naysaying by a handful of people will not ruin China's
image and nor will it hold back China's advancement," it added.
"Maligning the reputation of Chinese athletes and upsetting
the competitive performance of China's young sporting stars at
the London Olympics is really a miscalculation," the paper said.
The official Xinhua news agency, citing a statement from the
Chinese Swimming Association, said their swimmers underwent more
than 2,500 drug tests last year which produced no positive
results.
"China's recent breakthroughs in swimming are the results of
scientific training and hard work," the report cited the
statement as saying.
Some of Ye's supporters have accused her detractors of
racism, pointing out that far from appearing out of nowhere, Ye,
a world champion over the 200 medley last year, had been an
emerging star for years.
"Ye Shiwen has been consistently training in swimming since
she was six or seven-years-old," said the Chinese paper. "Her
outstanding performance was not out of the blue."
Questions over Ye's display, and whether it was possible
without performance-enhancing drugs, surfaced after her stunning
400m individual medley display, when she stormed past American
world champion Elizabeth Beisel in the final freestyle segment.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard; Editing by John O'Brien)