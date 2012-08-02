Olympics-Swimming-Ye's beginnings hint at swimming prowess

| HANGZHOU
HANGZHOU Aug 2 At the Chen Jing Lun Sports
School in the picturesque city of Hangzhou, the slogan, "Today's
sports school student, tomorrow's Olympics stars", that greets
all who enter the compound was a prescient greeting for one
little girl 10 years ago.
London Olympics double gold medallist Ye Shiwen.
The 16-year-old's powerful performances at the London
Aquatic Centre propelled her to gold medals in the 200 and 400
metres individual medley, and a world record in the longer
distance.
However she immediately became enshrouded in controversy
when a U.S.-based coach suggested one of the reasons for her
remarkable performance, she swam the final 50 metres of the 400
faster than men's champion Ryan Lochte, could be because of
doping.
At the pool where Ye first began swimming at six years old,
her childhood coach Wei Wei dismissed the allegations and said
her success is boiled down to good genes and prodigious hard
work.
"Ye Shiwen never told me that she was tired, or that she
didn't want to swim anymore, she never said that," Wei Wei told
Reuters, as nearly 20 children, divided three to a lane, did
furious freestyle-laps in the nearby pool.
"She was especially hard working and conscientious.
"In just two months, she went from not being able to swim,
to swimming freestyle and backstroke well," Wei said, adding
that what struck him about her was her size in comparison to
others girls her age.
Ye's big hands and feet and broad shoulders gave her an
advantage over children her age, propelling her to compete
against older children and win provincial competitions at eight
years old, two years after she had learned to stay afloat.
Ye who spent five years training at the Chen Jing Lun school
before moving to a provincial swimming school had a relatively
easy childhood training consisting of daily after school swims
of one hour before gradually increasing to daily two and a half
hours sessions.
Dai, a swimming coach at the school, specialises in choosing
children who he thinks might be future champions and Ye is not
the only Olympian the school has produced.
Men's 400 freestyle champion Sun Yang, the prohibitive
favourite to win the 1500 on the final day of swimming
competition in Saturday, also trained there.
"It's like having ball sense, some children have a better
sense of the water, they float easier," Dai said on what he
looked for when choosing children.
YOUNG PERFECTIONIST
The questioning of Ye's win in the 400, she also knocked
five seconds off her personal best, caused anger in China with
Ye herself telling the media she was clean.
World governing body FINA also said she had never tested
positive, while the IOC intimated there were no problems with
her test after the race.
Ye's father, Ye Qingsong, was also angry at the allegations
and said one of the reasons for her prowess was because she had
always competed against people older than her.
She was also a perfectionist.
"When she was five I bought her sketch-books for her to
practice penmanship," Ye's father told Reuters at her modest
family home in north Hangzhou.
"But while she was practising, she wasn't doing it well and
got angry. She threw the books down and started to cry but after
she stopped crying, she picked up her pen and continued
practicing.
"I thought to myself, this child is very determined and very
persistent."
With four large bouquets of flowers sitting on the dining
table from local politicians and friends and incessant media
requests, Ye's father was slightly bewildered by all the
attention.
To him, she was a shy girl whose hint of greatness lay in
her steely determination.
"She put had high expectations of herself and pushed herself
hard, we had to cut her expectations.
"When she lost a race, she would be very unhappy but that
was her personality, she was very ambitious and hated losing."
By the time she was 13 Ye was competing nationally, in the
senior category, and while she did not win any awards her times
put her in the top-16 in both medley races and the 100
freestyle.
That was when Ye's father knew she was talented.
But the pressure of entering sports in a China where medals
go hand in hand with national pride led him to have a serious
talk with Ye when she was 11 and about to join the provincial
swimming school.
"I advised her, if you go down the professional path, you
will give up a lot of things. You can't turn back on the path
once you are on it, are you sure you want this direction?" Ye
said.
"She said, 'I want to swim, I like to swim. Dad don't worry,
I'll be fine'."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)