WRAPUP 2-Olympics-Swimming-Phelps ends career with 18th gold medal

By Julian Linden
LONDON Aug 4 Michael Phelps, his emotions
overflowing as he swam his last competitive race before
retiring, ended his record-breaking career on Saturday the only
way he knew how, by winning another Olympic gold medal.
Joining forces with his American team mates, Phelps gave the
sporting world one last view of his incredible talent and
determination to win when the United States blitzed their
opposition in the men's medley relay on the final day of the
swimming competition at the London Games.
"I couldn't ask to finish on a better note," Phelps said. "I
have done everything I wanted to do. I am very happy."
It was the perfect ending for the most decorated Olympian of
all time who built a stockpile of medals that once seemed
unimaginable.
He finished his career with 18 gold medals, six from Athens,
eight from Beijing and four from London, twice as many as the
next best in any sport.
Phelps also won two silver and two bronze medals during his
career, giving him a total of 22, yet another record. Soviet
gymnast Larisa Latynina held the previous record for almost half
a century but Phelps set a standard that could last even longer.
When he finished his final race, the crowd at London's
Aquatics Centre, including his mother Debbie, rose to their feet
to give him a standing ovation.
Swimming's world governing body FINA presented him with
their lifetime achievement award and Phelps' lifetime coach Bob
Bowman whispered in his ear: "I love you."
"We hugged, he said 'We did it,' we smiled and I said 'yes
we did' and that was it."
POWERFUL FINISH
The U.S. have never been beaten in the men's medley relay at
the Olympics so the outcome of Saturday's race seemed a
formality when Phelps teamed up with backstroker Matt Grevers,
breaststroker Brendan Hansen and freestyler Nathan Adrian.
The Americans were second at the halfway stage but the
result became a foregone conclusion when Phelps dived in for the
last time, rolling his powerful shoulders over and over for the
last time to put his team back in front.
Japan finished second and Australia third but no-one could
stop an American team on a mission to give Phelps the perfect
send off.
"I felt pretty privileged to be in his last race," said
Australia's Matt Targett, who went head-to-head with Phelps in
the butterfly leg.
"I will tell my kids and grandkids I swam against one of the
titans of the sport."
The U.S. also won the women's medley relay on Saturday to
give Missy Franklin, who has emerged as the new face of the
American team, her fourth gold medal in London.
Franklin teamed up with breaststroker Rebecca Soni,
butterflyer Dana Vollmer and freestyler Allison Schmitt to smash
the world record set by China three years ago.
Australia finished second and Japan third but neither team
could keep up with the Americans after Franklin gave them the
lead after the opening backstroke leg.
No-one may ever catch Phelps' record but Franklin, just 17
and still at high school, is already well on her way to becoming
the greatest female Olympian of all time.
The record number of Olympic gold medals won by a woman is
nine, held by Latynina.
"I don't think his shoes will ever be filled," said
Franklin.
"I think his footsteps are just huge. But hopefully I can
kind of make little paths right next to his."
Vollmer and Schmitt both won their third gold medals in
London while Soni collected her second as the U.S finished the
eight day swimming competition with 16 golds, the same as the
rest of the world combined.
SUN BURST
China finished second with five golds after Sun Yang
obliterated his own world record to win the 1500 freestyle final
and become the first man in 32 years to complete the
long-distance double.
Sun followed up his win in the 400 freestyle on the opening
day of competition to win the gruelling 30-lap race in a time of
14 minutes, 31.02 seconds, slashing more than three seconds off
the previous world record of 14:34.14 he set at last year's
world championships in Shanghai.
Canada's Ryan Cochrane took the silver medal while Tunisia's
Oussama Mellouli, the Beijing Olympic champion, collected the
bronze.
There was high drama before the start when Sun tumbled into
the water after a spectator blew a whistle when the swimmers
were crouched down and just about to go.
The starter had the discretionary power to disqualify him
but gave Sun the benefit of the doubt and ordered a re-start as
the public announcer asked the crowd to remain silent for the
start.
When the race did get away, Sun regained his composure and
went straight to the lead, churning through the water with
seemingly effortless ease, and brought the crowd to their feet
when he sprinted the last lap looking as fresh as when he began.
"I really cried at the finish line because I was afraid of a
false start," Sun said.
"I was so scared that I would be disqualified. After so much
pressure (I was glad) I could finish it."
Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands completed the women's
spring double by winning the 50 freestyle gold in 24.05, ahead
of Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus and her fellow Dutchwoman
Marleen Veldhuis.
