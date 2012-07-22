Olympics-Swimming-Franklin to get tattoo after London

| VICHY, France, July 22
VICHY, France, July 22 Missy Franklin is too
young to drink booze so you won't find her celebrating her first
Olympic appearance with a visit to a London pub.
But the English capital's tattoo parlours could be in for a
surprise visit from the American teenager, who is looming as one
of the biggest winners at the Games, after she vowed to get
herself inked with the Olympic rings once her swimming
commitments are finished.
"I'm definitely going to get a tattoo," she said at a
pre-Olympic training camp in central France. "I'm going to get
it after the Games."
It has become common practice for Olympic athletes to get
tattoos although most generally wait until after all their
events are over before getting their body art partly to avoid
jinxing themselves in case they get injured, but also because
they do not want to compete while the wounds are still healing
and risk infection.
The scabs caused by the process can take weeks to heal but
Franklin says she is not worried about the pain.
"I'm actually really good with needles so I think I'll be
ok," she said.
While the prospect of being repeatedly jabbed by the tiny
pigment-filled needles may not worry Franklin, the 17-year-old,
whose sweet-as-apple-pie demeanour has endeared her to millions
of Americans, did make sure she had the support of her parents.
Her mother is a doctor and her father is a business
executive but both gave Franklin their own stamp of approval.
"My parents are fine with it. I think they're just as
excited as I am," she said.
"I've seen them on all the other athletes and it's so cool.
I've used it as my motivation because it's the only tattoo I'm
going to get."
The five rings are the most popular choice but where they
end up varies wildly. Michael Phelps has two tattoos that peak
out from his swimming trunks, Ryan Lochte has one on his bicep
and Brendan Hanson has one on his right shoulder.
Others have them on their arms, legs, shoulders, backs and
even chest but Franklin has already decided to go for something
a little more discreet.
"I'm going to get it on my right hip," she said
