Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin inspires tragedy-hit Colorado

By Keith Coffman
DENVER, Aug 1 For a state that has seen a deadly
movie theater shooting and devastating wildfires this summer,
the performance of Colorado resident and Olympic gold-medal
swimmer Missy Franklin has been one bright spot - in and out of
the pool.
The 17-year-old Franklin, who has entered seven events in
London, said it was "heartbreaking" to learn of the theater
shooting in Aurora, where she attends high school, and that her
thoughts were back home.
"The only thing I can do is go to the Olympics and hopefully
make Colorado proud and find a little bit of light there now,"
Franklin told Reuters before the London games started.
So far, she has won three medals: an individual gold in the
100-meter backstroke, a team gold in the 4x200 freestyle relay
and a bronze in the 4x100 freestyle relay.
Julie Austin, a resident of Franklin's hometown of
Centennial, said the swimmer's accomplishments were "a good
distraction" for a state in need of positive news after a gunman
burst into a July 20 screening of the new "Batman" movie and
killed 12 people and wounded 58 others.
"I think it's great and totally appropriate that when she's
riding so high to give a shout-out to the people in Colorado,"
she said.
For Austin's 8-year-old daughter and competitive swimmer,
Grace, it is all about Franklin's swimming.
"It just really clicks that we're both really good at the
backstroke," Grace said of her newfound idol. "I find her really
inspiring too."
That Franklin would use the world stage to reach out to
people back home in the wake of the shooting and earlier deadly
wildfires is no surprise to close friend and high school
swimming teammate Abby Cutler.
"Missy is just so selfless and I am so proud of her," Cutler
said. "I was worried, though, that this (the theater shootings)
might distract her, but she's using her talents to shine some
light on Colorado where it's been a tough summer."
Franklin and Cutler will be entering their final year this
autumn at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, the Denver suburb
where residents are struggling to cope with the movie theater
massacre.
Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, who has been the public face of
the tragedy at news conferences, funerals and hospital visits to
wounded victims, said Franklin's mention of the people affected
by the shootings was a welcome message.
"For Missy to take time in the midst of her finest moment to
think about her hometown and how she can help in its healing is
an incredible statement about her character," Hogan said.
"It certainly means a lot to Aurora to know that Missy
cares, and we are proud of her achievements."
