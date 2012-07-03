PROFILE-Olympics-Franklin chasing seven medals in London

| OMAHA, Nebraska, July 3
OMAHA, Nebraska, July 3 Missy Franklin, the
rising star of the American swim team, is heading to her first
Olympics, seemingly oblivious to the hype that awaits her and
the weight of expectation she will lumber on her broad
shoulders.
After qualifying for seven events in London during last
week's U.S. Trials, the inevitable comparisons with Michael
Phelps have begun.
It is a heavy burden that has sunk other American swimmers,
but Franklin and her coach Todd Schmitz remain unfazed by what
confronts them in London.
"Phase one of our plan is in the books," Schmitz said. "The
Olympic Trials were an emotional roller coaster each day but I
truly feel we will be relaxed in London because the work is done
and now we get to enjoy it."
The 17-year-old swam at the last Olympic trials four years
ago but did not make the team. She returned to her Colorado home
determined to do better next time and has emerged faster and
tougher than before.
"I definitely knew what I wanted, and for the past four
years I have worked so hard," she said. "I didn't know if it was
going to be possible but the fact that it's here and happening,
it doesn't feel real, it's such a dream."
Franklin learned to swim when she was five. A big kid with
huge feet that work like flippers, she was a natural and quickly
stormed up the age group charts.
In 2010, she made her first senior national team for the Pan
Pacific Championships but it was in 2011 that she showed why she
has been marked for Olympic greatness.
At the world championships in Shanghai, she won five medals,
including three golds, and the cast was set.
"If we do this right, Missy is going to be a figure like a
Ryan (Lochte) or Natalie (Coughlin) or a Michael (Phelps)," said
Teri McKeever, the head coach of the national women's team.
"Missy has the potential of being on multiple Olympic teams
and helping the U.S. not just for the next month but hopefully
the next generation of great swimmers."
'SURPRISED MYSELF'
Franklin passed her first big test with flying colours.
In the pressure-cooker atmosphere of the U.S. Trials, she
thrived, producing her best every time it mattered to qualify
for the 100 and 200 metres freestyle, 100 and 200 metres
backstroke, plus the three relays.
"She is amazing," said Gregg Troy, the head coach of the
men's team. "She is a great racer.
"When she is in a close race, she knows how to get her hand
on the wall, and those are real, real hard things to teach."
Franklin heads to London with the chance to become the first
female swimmer to earn seven gold medals at a single Olympics.
It was more than she expected but said the way she coped with it
convinced her she could succeed in London.
"The goal coming in was to make the team. I could never have
dreamed to do seven events," she said. "I surprised myself and I
learned that if I just keep a positive mental attitude that I
can go out there and do whatever I hope I can do."
The current record for a female swimmer is six golds, set by
East Germany's Kristin Otto at Seoul in 1988, although it seems
improbable Franklin will sweep the board, at least this time.
A more probable goal is to match or better team mate Natalie
Coughlin's six medals from the Beijing Olympics, a record for an
American female, in any sport, at a single Olympics.
Coughlin has been the face of the American swim team for the
past decade and even she was left gushing by Franklin's
performances.
The Californian also made the team for London but only as a
relay swimmer, mostly because she was in a lot of the same
events as Franklin and kept finishing behind her, but bore her
no grudge, declaring "it's time for Missy."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)