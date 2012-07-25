Olympics-Swimming-Goddard itching to race 'best ever' Phelps

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 British swimmer James Goddard
may have become an unwilling participant in a fierce debate on
Wednesday, just who had the best Olympic performance in Beijing
four years ago? American swimmer Michael Phelps or Jamaican
sprinter Usain Bolt?
The debate has raged between pundits for four years over
whether Bolt's three gold medals in the athletics, all in world
record times, or Phelps' record eight golds was the performance
people would discuss in 100 years.
Phelps' haul in Beijing beat compatriot Mark Spitz's haul of
seven in 1972 and he now has 14 Olympic titles in total. The
American is swimming seven events in London.
Bolt, meanwhile, is looking to become the first athlete to
win the hat-trick of sprint titles at successive Games in
London.
Goddard, however, was unequivocal.
"I think Phelps is the best athlete that has ever walked the
planet in any sport," the 29-year-old, who will swim against
Phelps and world champion and record holder Ryan Lochte in the
200 metre individual medley, said on Wednesday.
"I'm honoured to swim in this event. It's a dream come
true," he said before adding he was trying to avoid the likely
heightened anticipation that will surround the race.
"I'm hoping they get caught up with each other. I try not to
get caught up with the whirlwind of Lochte and Phelps."
Phelps beat Lochte at the U.S. trials last month in the 200
while Lochte got his revenge in the 400.
Goddard finished sixth in the shorter event in Beijing four
years ago and fourth at the 2011 world championships and is the
European championships silver medallist and was "itching" to get
into the pool.
"I'm a racer. I like to get in and race hard."
Goddard said that an additional motivation would be the
passionate home crowd, which British Swimming's head coach
Dennis Pursley said could be a factor in lifting the performance
of the team.
"A home Olympics does bring the best out of the home country
and its athletes," said the former U.S. swimming head coach, who
knows the benefits of home advantage having worked with his
compatriots in Atlanta in 1996.
"All the indicators I look at coming into a major
competition are pointing in the right direction," said Pursley
who added a Rudyard Kipling quote 'the strength of the wolf is
the pack' to demonstrate his feelings on how the team had come
together in final training camps.
"We're healthy, injury-free and there's a great demeanour
and camaraderie in the team.
"I fully expect the team to come together and swim very well
next week."
Performance director Michael Scott echoed Pursley's
assessment and said he hoped Britain's swimmers would get the
Games off to a perfect start for the host nation on all fronts.
"If we get momentum within the swimming first that will
build momentum for Team GB," said the Australian, who played a
significant role in attracting Pursley to the British set-up.
"Our goal, always, is performance first. That has to be our
priority."
(Edited by Greg Stutchbury)