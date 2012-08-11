Olympics-Swimming-Britain opens probe into medal failures

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 11 British Swimming opened a review
into their Olympic failure on Saturday in sharp contrast to
jubilation elsewhere within Team GB at the hosts' biggest medal
haul in more than a century.
Team leader Michael Scott, an Australian, read out a
statement to reporters with his hands visibly shaking in
discomfort.
"We will be undertaking a thorough performance de-brief,"
said Scott. "I have met with British Swimming Chief Executive
David Sparkes this week to begin this process so we don't lose
momentum as we implement the strategy for Rio."
Scott hoped the review would be completed by the end of
October and said everything would be looked into, from athletic
preparation to how the team is selected to the use of social
media and leadership.
Britain, third in the overall table after a gold rush
elsewhere at the Games, took just three medals in the Olympic
pool and none of them gold - in contrast to Rebecca Adlington's
two titles in Beijing four years ago.
Adlington won two bronze medals this time, in the 400 and
800 metres freestyle, while Michael Jamieson took a silver in
the 200 metres breaststroke.
While the host nation had more finalists than ever before
(23 in the pool and two in open water) they failed to convert
into medals, with two fourth and six fifth places.
Britain ended up equal 15th with Canada in the swimming
medals and behind the likes of Belarus, Lithuania, Tunisia and
Hungary.
Scott recognised the failure could lead to reduced funding
for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro but made clear he would not
be resigning. His contract was extended for four more years
before the Games started.
Head coach Dennis Pursley said before the Olympics that he
would be returning home to the United States for family reasons.
Scott said the process of replacing him would be put on hold
until the de-brief had been completed.
"GUTTED"
"I'm gutted with the performances," declared the former
director of the Australian Institute of Sport, who took on his
role in 2007. "We came here to be successful and success is
measured by podium performances and we didn't achieve that.
"On a personal level, I've never experienced a low like
this. But we have to rebound, we will rebound.
"Forty percent of our top eight placings were fourth and
fifth. We have to understand the reasons for that...I do not
want to sit here again. I do not want to feel what I am feeling
now," added Scott.
Scott said the roar of the London crowd should have been an
asset and did not agree there was a systematic problem even if
there were issues to address.
"You cannot be the number three nation in terms of finalists
and say that our system isn't producing. It's not producing at
the right level and as performance director I take
responsibility for that."
Scott said British Swimming would argue the case
"passionately" for their funding not to be cut but was unlikely
to succeed.
"We most likely will have to be leaner and meaner," he said.
"That means that things will change...we are going to have to
invest our money in those areas where we believe we are going to
get the performance results."
