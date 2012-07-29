Olympics-Swimming-Lochte and Sun shine as Adlington nearly flops

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Sun Yang and Ryan Lochte
provided a mouthwatering appetiser ahead of the most anticipated
race of the Olympic swimming competition when they posted the
fastest qualifying times for the men's 200 metres freestyle on
Sunday.
The pair, who each won gold medals on the opening night of
swimming, both qualfied for the semi-finals without exerting too
much energy but gave a sneak preview of what Monday's final
could offer when they went stroke for stroke over four laps
during an exhilirating morning heat session.
Britain's Rebecca Adlington, the great hope of the Olympic
host-nation in the swimming pool, gave her supporters some
anxious moments before scraping into the final of the women's
400 freestyle.
The crowd at London's Aquatic Centre roared with delight
when the Beijing champion won her heat but the cheers soon gave
way to fears as the swimmers in the following heats began
posting faster times.
There was relief when Adlington made it through to the
final, albeit as the eighth and slowest qualifier.
"It felt faster," Adlington said. "You just don't know being
in the first (seeded) heat. I had no option, I just had to go
for it."
Italy's Federica Pellegrini, the reigning world champion and
world record holder, also flirted with danger but finished
seventh overall with France's Camille Muffatt setting the
fastest time.
American Matt Grevers posted the fastest time for the men's
100 backstroke while Lithuanian teenager Ruta Meilutyte provided
her older and more experienced rivals with an ominous warning
when she topped the women's 100 breaststroke heats.
Australia's Leisel Jones, the Beijing Olympic champion who
also won a silver at the 2000 Sydney Games when she was 15,
finished second in the same heat while American Rebecca Soni,
the world champion and favourite to win the gold, was second
overall.
"It's great to see when someone (Meilutyte) swims faster
than they thought they could," said Soni. "That joy rubs off on
the rest of us."
DIFFICULT CHOICES
Crack Australian sprinter James Magnussen took his first
plunge into the Olympic pool, anchoring his team mates to the
fastest time in the 4x100 freestyle relay, just ahead of the
United States.
The Americans face a difficult decision picking their lineup
for the final with Michael Phelps and Lochte, who did not swim
the event at the U.S. Trials, likely to be called up.
"There could be a lot of politics but our team is pretty
mature - we understand the coaches probably know best," said
Matt Grevers, who swam in the heats.
Australia's Emily Seebohm, still riding a wave of excitement
after winning a relay gold medal on Saturday, upstaged American
teenager Missy Franklin to head the women's 100 backstroke.
Seebohm came agonisingly close to breaking the world record
when she won her heat in 58.23 seconds, just 0.11 outside the
mark, relegating Franklin, the rising star of the American
women's team, to second overall.
"Emily's race was unbelievable but I have no control over
her and what she does," Franklin said. "The only thing I can
control is myself."
CAT AND MOUSE
Swimming in the lanes next to each other, Lochte and Sun
treated their heat like a game of cat and mouse, eyeballing each
other over the first three and a half laps before shifting up
another gear in the last 25 metres.
China's Sun, who won the 400 freestyle gold medal on
Saturday, got his hand on the wall first in a time of one minute
46.24 seconds with Lochte a close second.
But neither man was trying their hardest as they try to
manage their busy programmes. Lochte was in hot demand after he
demolished his opponents, including Phelps, to win the 400
individual medley on Saturday.
"The 400 IM took a lot out of me last night but it is a new
day," Lochte said. "I didn't get to bed until 2am."
South Korea's Park Tae-hwan was fifth fastest. He finished
runner-up to Sun in the 400 free after being disqualified in the
heats but winning an appeal to be reinstated.
Germany's world record holder Paul Biedermann was 10th.
Phelps, who won the race in Beijing four years ago, did not
enter this time despite winning the event at the U.S. trials,
saying he wanted to save himself for the relay.
