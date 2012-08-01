Olympics-Swimming-Phelps back in pool after Obama's approval

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 After getting the presidential
seal of approval from Barack Obama, Michael Phelps was back in
the Olympic pool on Wednesday morning, looking to add to his
record medal tally.
Phelps won an unprecedented 19th Olympic medal on Tuesday
when he anchored the United States 4x200 metres freestyle relay
team to gold, and woke the next day to find a message from the
White House.
"Congrats to Michael Phelps for breaking the all-time
Olympic medal record. You've made your country proud. - bo," the
president personally tweeted.
For Phelps, the magnitude of his achievement was temporarily
forgotten as he immediately got back to work, safely qualifying
for the semi-finals of the men's 200 individual medley.
He won the multi-discipline event at Athens in 2004 and
Beijing four years later but faces a tough job to become the
first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three
Olympics.
With everything to lose and little to gain in the heats, he
swam conservatively to finish second in his heat and fourth
overall despite feeling fatigued.
"Didn't really get much sleep last night, didn't warm down
at all, so this morning didn't feel too comfortable," he said.
His biggest rival for the event is his team mate Ryan
Lochte, the world champion and world record holder.
The pair joined forces in the relay the previous night and
are close friends outside the pool but fierce rivals in it.
Lochte won his heat and was second fastest overall behind
Hungary's Laszlo Cseh but was conserving his energy for one of
the most brutal challenges in Olympic swimming.
Not only does he faces the daunting prospect of tackling
Phelps in the medley, Lochte is also defending his 200
backstroke title in the same sessions.
He qualified second fastest overall behind his American team
mate Tyler Clary in the backstroke, less than 40 minutes before
diving in for the medley preliminaries.
"This morning's races were easy. All I had to do was get a
lane for tonight and that's what I did," Lochte said.
Colorado teenager Missy Franklin also woke up to see a tweet
from a new admirer, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, before
tackling the women's 100 freestyle heats.
"I could not believe it when I saw," she told reporters
after qualifying 10th. "I was running around like a chicken with
the head cut off, I was so excited."
China's Tang Yi swam a personal best time of 53.28 seconds
to finish first overall in the 100 freestyle, the classic sprint
race to decide the fastest woman in water.
Australia's Melanie Schlanger, who won a relay gold medal on
Saturday, was second just ahead of Denmark's Jeanette Ottesen
Gray and Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus, who dead-heated in
last year's world championships final while Germany's Olympic
champion Britta Steffen scraped in as the 14th qualifier.
Rebecca Soni made the perfect start to the defence of her
200 breaststroke title when she stopped the clock almost a
second and a half clear of her nearest competitor while
Australia set the pace, just ahead of the U.S., in the women's
4x200 freestyle relay, which will be decided in Wednesday's
evening finals session.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)