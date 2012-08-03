Olympics-Swimming-Phelps gets a little help from his friends

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Michael Phelps took the morning
off at the London Olympics on Friday but still managed to edge
closer to winning yet another gold medal with a little help from
his friends.
Despite swimming without their top lineup, the United States
set the fastest qualifying time in the heats of the 4x100 metres
medley relay on the penultimate day of swimming competition.
They will go into Saturday's final with all their big guns
back and as the overwhelming favourites to win gold in what will
be Phelps' last race at the Olympics before he retires.
"We're going to be in the stands waving flags," said Eric
Shanteau, who swam the breaststroke leg in the heats. "None of
us will be in the final relay so we just wanted to bring it
home."
The U.S. have dominated the swimming events this week and
are also heavily favoured to win the women's medley relay but
face a tough challenge from Australia, who have won the event at
the last two Olympics and set the fastest qualifying time.
"Australia has a great history in relays and we always have
so much fun," said Seebohm. "I am looking forward to the final."
Like the men, the Americans used their second-stringers for
the heats, qualifying safely in fourth place, but will much
faster in the final when the likes of Missy Franklin and Rebecca
Soni are back in the lineup.
China's Sun Yang posted the fastest time in the heats of the
1500 freestyle to give himself the chance to become the first
man in 32 years to complete the long-distance double.
Sun won the 400 gold medal on the opening day of competition
at the Aquatics Centre and is looming as almost unbeatable in
the longest and most gruelling race in the pool, after setting
the world record at last year's world championships in Shanghai.
Churning through the water with seemingly effortless ease,
Sun won his heat in a time of 14 minutes, 43.25 seconds, while
Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli, the defending Olympic champion, was
second fastest.
"I had some problems with my shoulder bugging me for the
last three years but it seems to be working pretty well this
morning," Mellouli said.
"The race went well, I'm feeling pretty confident for
tomorrow."
Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands set the fastest time
in the heats of the 50 freestyle to stay on course to complete
the women's sprint double.
Back in the water after winning the 100 gold the previous
night, Kromowidjojo exploded off the blocks and charged through
her single lap in a time of 24.51 seconds to win her morning
heat.
In an ominous warning to her rivals, Kromowidjojo said she
had not slept as much as usual because of the excitement of her
100 win.
"I went to bed at 12 (midnight) and got up at 7(am)," she
said.
"I was just thinking about gold, gold, gold. It's madness on
my Twitter account."
The top 16 advanced to Friday night's semi-final which will
decided the eight finalists for Saturday's last session of
swimming in London.
Kromowidjojo's Dutch team mate Marlees Veldhuis was second,
ahead of Britain's Francesca Halsall and Germany's Britta
Steffen.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)