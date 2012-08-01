UPDATE 1-Olympics-Latynina happy to hand Phelps Olympian crown

(Adds details, quotes, byline)
By Maria Golovnina
LONDON Aug 1 Gymnastic great Larisa Latynina,
once a jewel in the crown of Soviet sport, is happy that U.S.
swimmer Michael Phelps has emerged as the athlete talented
enough to take her title of greatest Olympian medal-winner.
Ukrainian-born Latynina captivated the world throughout the
toughest years of the Cold War with the beauty and perfection of
her floor routines, clinching 18 medals, nine of them gold,
between 1956 and 1964.
For nearly half a century until Tuesday, no one got close to
Latynina's total.
In the humid interior of the London Games' Aquatics Centre,
the gymnast, now 77, watched as Phelps overturned her record
after winning silver in the final of the 200m butterfly and then
gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay.
Afterwards, she said she was happy to see the American win
and described Phelps - who has now won 19 Olympic medals, 15 of
them gold - as "the world's greatest Olympian".
"I have a normal human attitude towards the fact that
finally a strong and talented athlete has emerged who overcame
this record," the sprightly Latynina said cheerfully in London,
wearing Russia's white-and-red team tracksuit.
"Forty-eight years is a very long time... I would like him
to keep this record for as long a period as possible," said
Latynina, attending the Games as a guest of the International
Gymnastics Federation.
She added with a mischievous smile: "But I don't think 48
years is quite possible for him."
The Russian, her hair elegantly styled and posture perfectly
straight, had earlier said she wanted to congratulate Phelps in
person but that did not work out.
"I was there just as a spectator. There was no access to
him," she said, her voice becoming sad for a moment.
COLD WAR
Big gymnast names of the Cold War era, such as Latynina,
Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavka and Romania's Nadia Comaneci, are
now echoes from a time that pitted Communist sporting heroes
against athletes from the United States, their superpower rival.
Latynina's triumphs came at a time when athletic might was a
propaganda tool and the race for Olympic medals an extension of
the Cold War.
She was born in 1934 in a Soviet Ukrainian port town in a
country ravaged by famine and hardship. Her father died during
World War Two in the battle for Stalingrad and her childhood was
tough.
Latynina trained to be a ballerina but later switched to
gymnastics, making her Olympic debut in Melbourne in 1956,
stunning the world and winning four gold medals just three years
after the death of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in the days of
Nikita Krushchev.
She went on to compete in Rome in 1960 and Tokyo in 1964.
Her 18 medals included nine gold.
Recalling Soviet days, Latynina said it was the athletic
spirit that helped her and her team mates to stay above politics
throughout those difficult years.
"During any period in history, no matter what kind of
dramatic change is happening in the world, relations between
athletes were always good and human," she said, adding: "And
that always made me happy."
Latynina, who now lives in a country house near Moscow where
she looks after her garden, appeared unfazed by the loss of her
record.
"By the way, I'm very thankful to Michael (Phelps) because
thanks to him, I again have become quite famous for the past 12
months," she said earlier. "I wish he will keep the record for
many decades to come."
(Additional reporting by Gennady Fyodorov in Moscow; Editing by
Alison Wildey)