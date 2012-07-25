Olympics-Kromowidjojo unfazed by golden expectations

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 The tag of favouritism and the
heavy expectations of her homeland have failed to deter Ranomi
Kromowidjojo from her Olympic ambitions.
The flying Dutchwoman goes into the London Games as the
fastest female swimmer in the world and the favourite to win
three gold medals.
If everything goes according to plan, the 21-year-old will
win the freestyle sprint double and join her team mates to steer
the Netherlands to gold in the 4x100 metres freestyle relay.
"I want to achieve something big," she told a news
conference on Wednesday. "I do not feel under that much pressure
because the most pressure I put on myself."
If Kromowidjojo seems ambivalent to the suffocating pressure
the Olympics presents, it is perhaps because she has overcome
bigger obstacles before.
Two years ago, she was diagnosed with the potentially deadly
virus meningitis but survived without any complications and was
able to resume her swimming career.
"It made me a stronger person. In 2010, I was seven weeks
out of the pool and went easy after coming back," she said.
"Within three months I was at the same level as before and
even better. I thought it was not a big issue to go to the
Olympics and swim fast."
Kromowidjojo won gold medals in relay at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics and the last two world championships but has never won
a long-course global title in an individual event.
She finished second in the 50m and third over 100m at last
year's world championships after coming back from the illness
and owns the fastest times in the world this year in both
events.
"We did not know what to expect. There can be problems
afterwards like dizziness and headaches, loss of concentration,"
said Dutch national coach Jacco Verhaeren.
"We started really easy, one step at a time and it paid off
way sooner than we expected because the world short course
championships and the world championships were great for Rani."
"She is definitely in much better shape than Shanghai. Her
skills have improved, a lot of starts, turns and underwater. In
all things and also physically she has made good steps forward."
Verhaeren has long been a master of guiding Dutch sprinters
to Olympic gold, training Pieter van den Hoogenband and Inge de
Bruijn to multiple medals, and is confident the Netherlands can
add to their stockpile in London.
"We're looking good. We haven't had any injury problems in
the last four months," he told Reuters.
"No one's really got sick, no one's really got injured. It's
all under control so everyone is really fit and ready to race."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)