INTERVIEW-Olympics-Swimming-Phelps starts life out of the water

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Like a fish out of water, Michael
Phelps started the first day of his new life uncertain where to
turn and wondering what to do next.
For the first time in two decades, he didn't need to set his
alarm clock to get up before dawn and stuff his swimming trunks
and goggles in a bag and head to the pool.
Exhausted from the night before when he finished his
incredible career by winning his 18th Olympic gold medal, he had
planned to sleep in but his body and mind wouldn't allow it.
He woke at 6 a.m., as he always has, but with his head still
spinning with the magnitude of what he had accomplished and his
emotions overflowing as the realisation that it was all over
began to sink in.
"I didn't really sleep past the normal time I wake up. I
only had three or four hours of sleep last night then I woke up
and couldn't fall back to sleep," he told Reuters in an
interview on Sunday.
"It's kinda weird, it's very strange, the first day of not
having to swim and never having it again."
Phelps had known for a long time that this day was coming
after deciding in Beijing four years ago that London would be
his last Olympics.
The American knew well in advance what his last race would
be and what day it would take place so he started to get himself
ready.
He didn't train as hard as he did before Beijing, where he
won eight gold medals, but he got himself fit enough and stayed
motivated enough to bag another four golds and two silvers and
finish his career with a staggering record total of 22 medals.
His final race, Saturday's medley relay, was watched by
millions of people around the world and could not have been
scripted better.
The crowd inside London's Aquatics Centre let out a mighty
roar, instinctively rising to their feet to honour the most
decorated Olympian of all time.
He received his gold medal then a lifetime achievement award
from swimming's world governing body and a thousand handshakes
and backslaps. There were tears as well, from his family, his
coach, even Phelps himself. It was little wonder he hardly
slept.
"I'm not sure right now I feel. It's really confusing," he
said.
"I'm all over the place right now. I've got really mixed
emotions. I just don't know really how to react yet."
Phelps planned to spend the day with his mother Debbie, but
had to fulfill one commitment first, a round of media interviews
with his sponsor Visa.
He spent 30 minutes on stage in a packed auditorium
answering questions on a wide variety of subjects, ranging from
swimming, the food in London and whether he planned to marry
soon, then spoke privately to a handful of selected media
outlets, including Reuters.
Red-eyed and battling to keep awake, he reflected on his
success and talked about his future, saying he wanted to travel
more and improve his golf handicap.
The 27-year-old said he wanted to keep in shape after piling
on the pounds when he took a short break after Beijing but was
not going near a pool again, except to watch the world
championships and Olympics.
"The competitive part of my career is over but it doesn't
mean my involvement with swimming is over," he said. "I'm still
going to be involved, but looking at it from the outside."
(Editing by Jason Neely)