PREVIEW-Olympics-Swimming-Fastest men in water to battle it out

LONDON, July 31 James Magnussen, his confidence
restored after a pedestrian start to the London Olympics, is
back on track to fulfill his promise to be the fastest man on
water.
The Australian will line up on the starting blocks at
London's Aquatic Centre on Wednesday as the favourite to win the
men's 100 metres freestyle final, the blue riband event of the
swimming competition.
Following his win in last year's championships, Magnussen
bragged that he would win the Olympic gold and break the world
record but lost his nerve when he got to London.
On the opening day of competition, Australia's relay team,
of which Magnussen was a part, suffered a humiliating loss in
the 4x100 freestyle relay.
They had dubbed themselves the "Weapons of Mass Destruction"
but failed to ignite when it mattered and finished fourth, with
Magnussen bearing the brunt of criticism after he was beaten in
the lead-off leg.
Rattled by the loss, his confidence started to waver but he
regained it in the nick of time to qualify fastest for the
final, just ahead of American Nathan Adrian in a high quality
field that includes Brazilian world record holder Cesar Cielo.
While the freestyle sprint looms as the feature race on
Wednesday, Japan's Kosuke Kitajima gets the chance to complete
an elusive golden treble in the men's 200 breaststroke final.
If he gets his hands on the wall first, he will become the
first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three
Olympics but faces a tough task.
He only qualified fifth fastest almost a second behind
Michael Jamieson, who is bidding to become the first Briton to
win a swimming gold in London.
The United States and China have been battling it out for
top honours in the pool and are poised for another showdown in
the women's 200 butterfly final on Wednesday.
American Kathleen Hersey qualified fastest but Chinese world
champion Jiao Liuyang will be in the lane next to her.
The two countries could slug it out again in the women's
4x200 freestyle relay, the last of Wednesday's four finals.
Michael Phelps, who won a record 19th Olympic medal on
Tuesday, will not be swimming in any of the medal races but will
be action in the 200 medley, which he won at the last two
Olympics.
It will be the second installment of his highly-touted clash
with his team mate Ryan Lochte, who is also in the 200
backstroke, which will start another busy day of racing.
