PREVIEW-Olympics-Swimming-Phelps prepares for farewell

LONDON Aug 3 The sporting world will get their
last look at Michael Phelps in action on Saturday when the
greatest Olympic swimmer of all time competes in his final race
before retiring.
Barring a monumental upset, the American will end his
incredible career with another Olympic gold medal, his 18th, in
the medley relay in London.
The U.S. have never been beaten in the event and boast a
powerful lineup that includes the individual champions in three
of the four strokes.
While the race is unlikely to produce much of a contest, the
fact that it is Phelps' last race before he hangs up his goggles
elevates it to an unparalleled status.
"The 400 medley has been such a big race for our country.
We've been able to be so successful in that race and its
something that we as a team look forward to," Phelps said.
"We have something in mind on how we want to finish this
relay and how we want to finish this meet and hopefully we can
go out and do that tomorrow."
The U.S. have dominated the swimming events this week,
winning 14 of the 28 finals decided, and are also heavily
favoured to win the women's medley relay on Saturday.
A win would provide Colorado teenager Missy Franklin with a
fourth gold medal in her first Olympics, ensuring she will take
over from Phelps as the new face of American swimming.
Unlike the men, the women can expect a real challenge from
Australia, who have won the event at the last two Olympics and
set the fastest qualifying time.
"Australia has a great history in relays and we always have
so much fun," said backstroker Emily Seebohm. "I am looking
forward to the final."
China's Sun Yang will be bidding to become the first man in
32 years to complete the long-distance double when he tackles
the 1500 freestyle, the longest event in the pool.
Sun won the 400 gold medal on the opening day of competition
at the Aquatics Centre and is looming as almost unbeatable in
the longest and most gruelling race in the pool, after setting
the world record at last year's world championships in Shanghai.
Churning through the water with seemingly effortless ease,
Sun won his heat in a time of 14 minutes, 43.25 seconds, while
Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli, the defending Olympic champion, was
second fastest.
"I had some problems with my shoulder bugging me for the
last three years but it seems to be working pretty well this
morning," Mellouli said.
"The race went well, I'm feeling pretty confident for
tomorrow."
Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands set the fastest time
in the semi-finals of the 50 freestyle to stay on course to
complete the women's sprint double.
Back in the water after winning the 100 gold the previous
night, Kromowidjojo exploded off the blocks and charged through
her single lap in a time of 24.07.
"The semi-finals are about getting further and the final is
what it is all about," she said.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)