PREVIEW-Olympics-Swimming-Phelps must share London spotlight

NEW YORK, July 17 Unlike Beijing four years ago,
Michael Phelps is going to have to share the swimming spotlight
at the London Olympics.
There will be no record gold medal haul this time and there
is the chance he might even lose a race or two but for the
American and his fellow competitors, that's a cause for
celebration, rather than distress.
Phelps might slice through the water as smoothly as a
dolphin and possess the same predatory instincts of a killer
shark, but in 2008, he may as well have been living in a tiny
fish bowl.
His incredible performance in winning an unprecedented eight
gold medals ensured that he was the single most scrutinised
competitor at the Olympics, but the pressure was suffocating.
He will still be under the microscope when the world's best
swimmers turn the London Aquatics Centre into their own golden
pond but the expectations on him have all but evaporated and his
relief is obvious.
He has already declared that he will retire after London and
by reducing his schedule, albeit from eight to seven events, the
27-year-old has ensured his Olympic farewell will be a deserving
lap of honour rather than his coronation.
"I'm still excited about the Olympics. It's the biggest
stage to perform at," he said. "It's going to be fun, and I'm
looking forward to it."
Phelps struggled for motivation after Beijing but
rediscovered his zest for training and still has some
mind-boggling goals in his sights.
He already has a record 14 gold medals and two bronzes and
needs just three medals of any colour to surpass Soviet gymnast
Larisa Latynina's overall record of 18.
If he wins the 100 metres butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m
individual medley and 400m individual medley, he could become
the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three
Olympics.
"If I go out and do the best that I can and don't medal or
get a bronze or a silver, at the end of the day there aren't
many people that can say they have this," he said.
Despite his apparent lack of conviction, Phelps has great
prospects in all of his events, which include the three relays,
but does face a tough challenge turning everything he touches to
gold this time.
His biggest danger comes from American team mate Ryan
Lochte, who has also entered an energy-draining four individual
events, including both medleys, where he will go head to head
with Phelps.
It is a daunting task filled with risk but the 27-year-old
from Florida is up for the challenge.
"I feel like this is my time," he said. "I have definitely
put in the work and it's something that I believe so strong that
I know I can make this happen."
While the rivalry between Phelps and Lochte is sure to
provide some mouthwatering clashes, the pair might yet be
upstaged by another of their compatriots, Colorado teenager
Missy Franklin.
No female swimmer has ever won more than six medals at a
single Olympics but the 17-year-old has qualified for seven
events.
The inevitable comparisons with Phelps are a heavy burden
but she remains unfazed and U.S. Olympic team officials are
bubbling with excitement about her prospects.
"I think Missy has the potential of being on multiple
Olympic Teams and help the U.S. not just for the next month but
hopefully the next generation of great swimmers," said Teri
McKeever, the head coach of the American women's team.
The U.S. are again expected to win the lion's share of the
medals in London after recording the fastest times this year in
12 of the 26 individual events but the challengers are lining up
on the blocks.
Australia, another traditional swimming powerhouse, again
has bright prospects, especially in the men's freestyle sprints
and women's events.
James Magnusson is the overwhelming favorite to win the 100m
freestyle, the blue riband event in the pool, and anchor the
Australians to victory in the 4x100m freestyle relay.
Stephanie Rice, a triple gold medallist in Beijing, remains
a potent force in the medleys while Leisel Jones and Libby
Trickett both came out of retirement to try and add to their
gold medal collections.
Asia are rapidly catching up to the U.S. and Australia and
are lurking among the big winners when London hosts the swimming
events in the first week of the Games.
China's Sun Yang, one of only two men to break world records
since the ban on performance enhancing bodysuits after 2009, is
the runway favourite to win the 1500m freestyle, the longest and
most gruelling event in the pool.
South Korea's Park Tae-hwan defends the 400m freestyle title
he won in Beijing while Japanese breaststroker Kosuke Kitajima
is bidding, along with Phelps, to three-peat.
Europe have a strong hand in the women's events, with Ranomi
Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands setting the fastest times in the
world this year in the 50m and 100m freestyle, and Italy's
Federica Pelligrini lurking as the woman to beat in the 200m and
400m freestyle after completing the middle distance double at
the last two Olympics.
The host-nation also has a great chance of a rare Olympic
swimming gold with Rebecca Adlington, on course for more success
after she won the 400m and 800m titles in Beijing, ending a
48-year drought for British female swimmers.
In addition to the 32 events in the pool, the aquatics
programme in London will also include 10 kilometre open water
races, diving and water polo.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)