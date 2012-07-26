Olympics-Swimming-Sweden's Alshammar in race to be fit - doctor

July 26 World swimming champion Therese
Alshammar risks missing the London Olympics after suffering a
trapped nerve in her neck, according to the Swedish team doctor.
"“If you have pain from a nerve and can't get rid of that
pain, then you can't complete the rotation in your swimming, and
you can't swim," Rene Tour told a press conference on Thursday.
"“She is receiving treatment to reduce the swelling around
the nerve and our physios are working full time.
"We are taking it one day at a time," he said, adding that
Alshammar's condition was improving.
The 34-year-old Alshammar won the 50 metres freestyle at
last year's world swimming championships in Shanghai and is
still ranked inside the top eight in the world this year for the
event.
Alshammar who also won two silver and one bronze medal at
the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, has until next week to regain full
fitness with the 100 freestyle heats not until Aug. 1 while the
50 freestyle heats are on Aug.3.
The swimming programme runs from July 28 until Aug. 4.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; )