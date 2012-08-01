Olympics-Swimming-Magnussen unbowed after missile failure

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 James Magnussen had planned the
gold medal, the world record and even the celebratory tattoo.
Unfortunately, the Olympic 100 metres freestyle title eluded
him by the length of a finger on Wednesday and now the man
dubbed "the missile" will have to prepare himself for a barrage
from the Australian public.
The world champion got a taste of what might come after his
disappointing lead-off leg in the 4x100 metre freestyle relay on
Sunday, when he swam a second off his personal best and
Australia, expecting at the very least a medal, came in fourth.
Four days on and Nathan Adrian, the American who had beaten
him in the lead-off of that relay, returned to haunt him for a
second time and snatched away the individual gold medal by 0.01
seconds.
Australia, an Olympic swimming superpower which has spawned
some of the biggest names in the sport, had been promised a
first men's champion in the blue riband sprint for 44 years and
expected it to be delivered.
The promises had come from Magnussen himself, who eschewed
the usual caution of an athlete before a major championship and
all but guaranteed he would win, perhaps even in world record
time.
"Having such a successful young career I just felt pretty
much bullet proof coming into this Olympics and it is very
humbling," the 21-year-old told reporters before picking up his
silver medal.
"So I have a lot more respect to guys like Michael Phelps
who can come to the Olympics and back up under that pressure. It
is a bit of a reality check.
"As my coach said during the week, it is a pretty tough time
to learn you are human."
WORLD STAGE
His Olympic campaign has been Magnussen's first major
setback since he exploded on to the world stage with a swim of
48.29 to win gold at Shanghai world championships almost exactly
a year ago.
Another blistering finish saw him set the fastest time of
the year (47.10) by some margin to win the 100 at his country's
Olympic trials in March despite, he later said, being ill.
"Brace yourselves" was his message to his rivals and he
repeated the warning throughout the year, adding that he thought
Brazilian Cesar Cielo's world mark of 46.91, set in a now banned
polyurethane suit, was within his grasp.
On Wednesday, he was fifth at the turn but as a scorching
finish is his strong suit that would not have concerned him too
greatly.
Adrian had taken the lead from defending champion Cielo over
the first 50 metres and he just about held Magnussen off,
lunging to the wall in 47.52 as the Australian appeared to need
to stretch on his final stroke.
"I think I got a pretty good touch," said Magnussen. "When
you lose by that much you look back and think what could I have
done better but I have no regrets.
"There was a lot riding on my results at this meet so to
have missed out twice is pretty shattering."
Adrian said he had been quite happy to let Magnussen take
the pressure of being favourite in the lead-up to the Olympics,
and that talking up his chances was not his style.
"There's a lot to be said, but until you actually get into
the water and do it, it all doesn't mean anything," he said.
"So why open my mouth to provoke anybody else."
Magnussen said, however, that he had no intention of
changing his ways, even if he was dubbed arrogant.
"No, definitely not, it's who I am as a person," he said.
"If you are going to be sitting where we are sitting today,
there's a good chance you are going to be pretty confident.
"It's an event that takes that kind of confidence.
"The whole way through this preparation, since world
championships last year, I've not been afraid to back myself and
say that I wanted to win because, at the end of the day, that's
the truth.
"I've been honest with the media and the people of Australia
and hopefully they responded to that honesty.
"We didn't quite get the result at the end of the day but I
feel like I did my best job representing Australia.
"I'm going to hold my head up high now and finish off these
games."
Magnussen returns to the London pool on Thursday for the 50
freestyle but knows his chance of individual gold is probably
gone.
"It's pretty early in my career, so there's plenty more
Olympics to come," he said. "I'll have to go away to reassess my
goals, it's going to be a pretty long four years.
"It's been a tough Olympics. They say what doesn't kill you
makes you stronger so hopefully I can come out of this a better
swimmer but most of all a better person."
