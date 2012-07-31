Olympics-Swimming-Magnussen back as favourite for 100m freestyle

LONDON, July 31 World champion James Magnussen resurfaced from his disappointing showing in the relay to top the qualifiers for the final of the men's 100 metres freestyle at the London Olympics on Tuesday.

Magnussen had boasted before the Games that he would win gold medals in the blue-riband sprint and the 4x100 freestyle relay but he had a shocking lead-off leg in the relay and Australia finished only fourth.

He was in much better form on Tuesday, advancing to the final as the fastest qualifier after winning his semi in 47.63 seconds.

"It is a relief more than anything to feel what it is like to go fast. I felt really good tonight and that I still have plenty left in the tank," Magnussen said.

Nathan Adrian, who won a silver medal for the United States in Sunday's relay after beating Magnussen in the lead-off leg, was second fastest overall, posting a time of 47.97, while Brazilian world record holder Cesar Cielo was fifth overall in 48.17.

Magnussen was the overwhelming favourite to win gold before the Games after winning the world title last year but said his self-belief had been shaken by the relay result.

"I had doubts, something that I haven't done throughout my whole career," he said.

"I have always been so confident. It was probably the reality check that I needed. If I can win this one it will be for the other boys in the relay team." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)