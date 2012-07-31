Olympics-Swimming-Magnussen back in form in 100m freestyle heats

LONDON, July 31 World champion James Magnussen resurfaced from his disappointing showing in the relay to easily qualify for the semi-finals of the men's 100 metres freestyle at the London Olympics on Tuesday.

The Australian, who had boasted before the Games that he would win gold medals in the blue-riband sprint but finished only fourth in the relay, was in better form in Tuesday's heats.

He finished second in his morning heat and fourth overall after cruising through two laps of London's Aquatics Centre in 48.38 seconds.

I think this morning was a positive sign. I felt I did quite a good swim," he said. "I think I can get it quite a lot faster tonight.

"So I just got to stay relaxed. When I'm relaxed is ultimately when I get the results."

Nathan Adrian, who won a silver medal for the United States in Sunday's relay after beating Magnussen in the lead-off leg, was fastest overall, posting a time of 48.19, just ahead of ahead of South Africa's Gideon Louw and Sebastiaan Verschuren of the Netherlands.

Brazilian world record holder Cesar Cielo was 10th overall, while Yannick Agnel, who anchored the French 4x100 freestyle relay team to gold and won the individual 200 title, was 12th equal.

The top 16 qualified for Tuesday night's semi-finals, from which the eighth best will advance to Wednesday's final.

Magnussen was the overwhelming favourite to win gold before the Games after winning the world title last year but said his below-par showing in the relay had given his opponent's a boost.

"It hurt my pride as much as anything the other night," he said.

"A lot of my competitors have never seen me lose or sort of falter at a moment like that. I reckon they probably think they can beat me right now but I'm going to fight for this one." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)