UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Mellouli wins open water gold medal

LONDON Aug 10 Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli won
the gold medal in the men's swimming marathon at the London
Olympics on Friday to become the first swimmer to win medals in
the pool and open water.
Mellouli won the 1,500 metres freestyle gold at the 2008
Beijing Olympics and used his superior speed to burst clear of
his rivals and win the gruelling 10 kilometre race at the
Serpentine in London's Hyde Park.
Germany's Thomas Lurz won the silver medal and Richard
Weinberger of Canada the bronze but no one could keep up with
the 28-year-old Mellouli after he charged into the lead
approaching the end of the fifth of the six loops.
He quickly opened up a three body length lead over the
chasing pack and maintained his advantage to the end, slapping
the touch pads to win gold in one hour 49 minutes and 55.1
seconds.
Lurz was 3.4 seconds behind in second with Weinberger a
further 1.8 seconds behind as the top 14 finishers completed the
exhausting event within a minute of each other.
The race was contested at a recreational lake in Hyde Park
that was constructed in 1730 and remains a London tourist
destinations.
A massive crowd lined the banks to watch the race, which was
only introduced into the Olympic programme at Beijing four years
ago.
Mellouli won the world championship for 800 metres in 2007
but was stripped of his title and banned from competing for 18
months after testing positive to amphetamines at a meet in the
U.S. in late 2006.
Mellouli, a student at the University of Southern California
at the time of the offence, said he had taken an Adderall pill
two days before he tested positive so he could stay awake to
finish a university assignment.
