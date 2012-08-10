Olympics-Swimming-Mellouli ready to bow out after striking gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli is
ready to hang up his goggles and quit swimming after winning an
unexpected second Olympic gold medal on Friday.
Mellouli thought he had reached the peak of his career when
he upset Australia's Grant Hackett to win the 1,500 metres
freestyle gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games.
However, the 28-year-old surprised himself by winning the 10
kilometre marathon on Friday to become the first swimmer to win
Olympic medals in the pool and open water.
Exhausted after churning through the Serpentine lake in Hyde
Park for nearly two hours, he thumped his chest with pride then
said he was considering going out on top.
"After winning this gold I will definitely think about
retiring because I don't think I can top this achievement," he
said.
"I can't do any better than this. It might be a good time to
leave the sport with this incredible gold medal."
Mellouli, who won gold in Beijing after serving an 18-month
doping suspension for taking a tablet that contained
amphetamines on the banned list, has had a tough time since
winning in China.
He has struggled with shoulder and elbow injuries for the
past three years and lost his reign as the world's best 1,500
swimmer to China's Sun Yang, who broke his own world record to
win the gold in London, with Mellouli coming third.
"Only those close to me know how much I struggled to get
here today," he said.
"I struggled for three years with my shoulder and not having
the training that I really wanted to. I have no regrets to leave
it all behind and enjoy life."
'THAT WAS HELL'
Despite being one of the fittest swimmers in the world with
a tough training regime, Mellouli said the 10km race was the
toughest event he had done in his life.
"That was hell. There is no other way to describe it," he
said.
"The last 100m, as I lifted my head to look at the finish
line, my shoulder was so heavy, my legs were tight, my lungs
were burning, my whole system was in shock for the last five
minutes.
"It's like what a marathon runner goes through but it's even
more painful than that. The 10km is probably one of the toughest
events in all sports combined."
A versatile swimmer who trained and studied in California,
Mellouli won the 800m world championship in 2007 but was later
stripped of his title and suspended after it was revealed he
tested positive for amphetamines at a meeting in the United
States in late 2006.
Mellouli said he had taken a pill two days before he tested
positive so he could stay awake to finish a university
assignment.
"That 2007 hiccup, it was obvious to the world of swimming
that it was just a mishap," he said.
"It was a mistake that truly changed me as an athlete and
made me more aware of my responsibilities.
"I get tested at least 10 times a year, no problems. I got
my redemption in 2008. It's a completely different story now:
years of sacrifice and hard work."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)